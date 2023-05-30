Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Danish government proposes new defence spending plan

Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen will today unveil a new defence spending plan, outlining billions of kroner in spending up until 2030.

Denmark's armed forces have complained of funding shortages, with an extra 27bn kroner needed simply to repair buildings and solve other maintenance issue, and around 11bn kroner is needed to adapt the forces to the threats of the future.

The new funding framework will be announced at 9am on Tuesday.

Danish Vocabulary: fremtidens trusler – the threats of the future

Denmark expected to see temperatures of 22C on Tuesday

Temperatures in Denmark are expected to hit 22C on Tuesday as the country enjoys one of the warmest days of the summer so far, according to Danish broadcaster DR.

The hottest temperatures will be a central and western Jutland, which will see cloudless skies from the early morning. Clouds elsewhere will clear to allow the sunshine to break through by midday.

Danish vocabulary: en helt blå himmel – a completely blue sky

Denmark adds an extra $2.6bn to its Ukraine aid fund

Denmark's government said on Monday that it was committing an additional $2.6 billion to a fund for aid for Ukraine, originally set up in March, bringing the fund's total to $3.6 billion.

Western nations have pledged a steady flow of support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion over a year ago.

"The war in Ukraine is at a very critical time with a serious situation on the battlefield, and therefore Ukraine needs all the support they can get," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish public broadcaster DR.

First announced in March following an agreement by almost all parties in parliament, the Scandinavian country originally committed seven billion Danish kroner ($1 billion) to the fund, the bulk of which was intended for military aid.

Frederiksen said Monday the country would add an additional 7.5 billion kronor already this year.

"It is now that the Ukrainians need our weapons and our support, so it is urgent," she told DR, adding that the fund was already running out of money.

Another 10.4 billion kroner was committed for 2024 as Frederiksen noted "there is no indication that next year will be a year of peace".