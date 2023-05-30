Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Danish government proposes new defence spending plan
Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen will today unveil a new defence spending plan, outlining billions of kroner in spending up until 2030.
Denmark's armed forces have complained of funding shortages, with an extra 27bn kroner needed simply to repair buildings and solve other maintenance issue, and around 11bn kroner is needed to adapt the forces to the threats of the future.
The new funding framework will be announced at 9am on Tuesday.
Danish Vocabulary: fremtidens trusler – the threats of the future
Denmark expected to see temperatures of 22C on Tuesday
Temperatures in Denmark are expected to hit 22C on Tuesday as the country enjoys one of the warmest days of the summer so far, according to Danish broadcaster DR.
The hottest temperatures will be a central and western Jutland, which will see cloudless skies from the early morning. Clouds elsewhere will clear to allow the sunshine to break through by midday.
Danish vocabulary: en helt blå himmel – a completely blue sky
Advertisement
Denmark adds an extra $2.6bn to its Ukraine aid fund
Denmark's government said on Monday that it was committing an additional $2.6 billion to a fund for aid for Ukraine, originally set up in March, bringing the fund's total to $3.6 billion.
Western nations have pledged a steady flow of support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion over a year ago.
"The war in Ukraine is at a very critical time with a serious situation on the battlefield, and therefore Ukraine needs all the support they can get," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish public broadcaster DR.
First announced in March following an agreement by almost all parties in parliament, the Scandinavian country originally committed seven billion Danish kroner ($1 billion) to the fund, the bulk of which was intended for military aid.
Frederiksen said Monday the country would add an additional 7.5 billion kronor already this year.
"It is now that the Ukrainians need our weapons and our support, so it is urgent," she told DR, adding that the fund was already running out of money.
Another 10.4 billion kroner was committed for 2024 as Frederiksen noted "there is no indication that next year will be a year of peace".
Denmark tasks expert group with 'thorough reform of unemployment system'
Denmark's government has asked a new expert group to find ways of reforming the country's employment system to make it both less costly and more flexible.
"The citizen must be at the centre, and freedom must be given to both case handlers and the unemployed, at the same time as expenses are reduced by 3 billion kroner by 2030," read a press release from the country's employment ministry announcing the group.
The government has appointed Claus Thustrup Kreiner, a professor at Copenhagen University, to lead the six member group, which is tasked with submitting its report by June 2024.
Kreiner said he was "proud to be entrusted with this great task, which means so much to so many people - both on one and the other side of the table".
"I am also aware that it will not be an easy task," he said. "One year may sound like a lot, but there are many branches and buds that we in the expert group have to delve into."
Danish Vocabulary: frihed – freedom
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.