Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Denmark and The Netherlands to lead training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots

The US's defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, has told Reuters that Denmark and The Netherlands will lead the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, while Denmark's defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, has told Ritzau that he met Austin to discuss the issue on Thursday.

"The first step is to find out which countries will be involved in carrying out the training mission, and we are doing that now. On this, Denmark is ready to play a central role together with the Netherlands," he said. "The US Defence Secretary recognised Danish support for Ukraine and our work in developing solutions for the continued support for the Ukrainians."

He said it had "yet to be clarified" whether the training offer meant that Denmark would also donate jets to Ukraine.

Danish vocabulary: træning – training

Truck containing 277 stolen cycles stopped on Danish-German border

Danish police on Wednesday stopped a truck filled with 277 stolen bicycles worth about 1m kroner in a check close to the border with Germany.

The Southern Jutland Police said in a press release that they believed the bicycles had been stolen in Norway, and that they had been alerted to the truck as part of their coordination with Norwegian and Swedish place.

The Lithuanian-registered truck was checked at the Hylkedal V rest stop on the E45 motorway.

The driver of the truck, who is already wanted for similar crimes in Norway, was placed in pre-trial detention by a judge on Thursday.

Danish vocabulary: varetægtsfængslet – pre-trial detention

Advertisement

Russia summons German, Swedish and Danish envoys over Nord Stream

Russia on Thursday summoned the envoys of Germany, Sweden and Denmark over Moscow's frustration with the lack of progress on probes into the sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Built to carry Russian gas to Germany, the pipelines in the Baltic Sea were ruptured by subsea explosives months after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February, 2022.

Western countries have blamed the explosions under the Baltic Sea last September on Russia, but the Kremlin has accused the West of sabotage.

German, Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating the blasts that sparked four leaks.

On Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry said it summoned the envoys and made an official diplomatic protest over "a complete lack of results of the national investigations allegedly carried out by the authorities of these countries".

Danish vocabulary: indkaldt till samtal – summoned

Advertisement

Baby from Danish sperm donor 'not eligible for citizenship'

Denmark's Supreme Court has ruled that a baby born to a Cuban mother after she became pregnant with sperm from a Danish donor is not eligible for Danish citizenship.

The mother had argued that her son, who was born in 2018 should be eligible for citizenship under the Danish Citizenship Act, which stipulates that a child automatically becomes a Danish citizenship if either their father or mother is a citizen.

In February 2020, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration ruled that the boy should not be granted Danish citizenship at birth, a decision the boy's mother then contested in court.

The ruling is particularly significant for Denmark because of its thriving sperm banks, with the Aarhus-based Cryos International boasting of holding the largest store of sperm in the world, with the Copenhagen-based European Sperm Bank coming shortly behind.

Danish vocabulary: sæd – sperm