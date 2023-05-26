Get ready for Pentecost: Denmark's weekend weather forecast

Advertisement

If you were hoping to enjoy a nice walk or to spend the Pentecost weekend – or Whit Monday – outside, you're in luck.

The next three days will be characterised by sunny weather and nice temperatures, according to Mette Zhang, the on-duty meteorologist at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

"This Friday, some will experience a lot of sunshine, while others not as much, and they may get some more clouds... During the course of the day, we expect the skies to clear up nicely so that everyone will at least get to see the sun," Zhang told TV2 ØST.

While the last working day of the week will be full of sunshine, slightly cooler temperatures will prevail over the weekend, the meteorologist believes.

"The temperature might not be super high. It looks like it will be at 13C-18C, but on the West Coast, it will probably be a little cooler because of onshore winds," she said.

Saturday forecast: Mostly sunny

Saturday looks to be the best day of the weekend in terms of weather, with lots of sunshine and temperatures of up to 20 degrees.

"It looks like it will be a nice sunny day with temperatures of up to 15C-20C. However, along the coast with onshore winds, it will probably be a little cooler," Zhang said.

On Sunday, the sun will be less prominent, and people should be braced for cloud cover apart from in northern Denmark.

Opportunities for walks on Sunday

On Whit Sunday, sunny weather will grace the northern parts of the country, while the rest of the country will probably have to put up with a little cloud - and in some places, even a bit of rain.

"On Sunday, it looks like North Jutland has the best chance (for nice weather) from the morning, but you can also get out and have a nice walk either out in the forests or by the water during the day in the rest of the country," Zhang said.

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures ranging from 13C to 18C are expected to return on Whit Monday, along with light to fresh winds from the north and northwest.

You can find the latest forecasts for your area on the webpage of the Danish Meteorological Institute.

As a lot of people use the Pentecost holidays for a cabin getaway or trip with family or friends, you should expect increased traffic on the roads, which could lead to congestion and queues in certain areas.

Therefore, it is advisable to consult the traffic forecast provided by the Danish Road Directorate to plan your travels accordingly.