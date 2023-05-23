What are the fees for work permits and residency applications in Denmark?
Denmark recently changed several of the fees it charges for various types of work, study and residence permits. We set out what you can expect to pay.
Application fees for several types of work and residence permits in Denmark went up earlier this month after the 2023 budget was passed.
Fees for applying for work and study permits, along with family reunification and permanent residence have changed.
The fee for family reunification applications is reduced from 10,330 kroner to 9,750 kroner, while all other fees go up.
The fee for applying for Danish citizenship is 4,000 kroner as of 2023.
We outline the various application fees for work, study and residence permits, family reunification as well as citizenship.
The category “work permit” applies to all the pathways by which foreign professionals can apply for a Danish work permit. These include the Pay Limit Scheme, Fast Track Scheme and Positive List, and all other types of work permit.
Study permits include those for people offered positions as PhD researchers, as well as permits for basic and youth study and higher education.
The residence permit fees apply to people who are not EU nationals, who must pay fees when applying for residence permits in Denmark. EU citizens do not pay a fee when registering for Danish residence.
All citizenship applicants must pay the application fee regardless of nationality.
All fees are correct as of May 2023.
Work and study
- Work permit: 4,670 kroner
- Study permit: 2,115 kroner
- Au pair and intern (not connected to a study programme): 4,320 kroner
- Accompanying family members: 2,635 kroner
- Job seeking after completing study programme: 1,890 kroner (plus 750 kroner to apply for work permit during job seeking period)
Family reunification
- Family reunification: 9,750 kroner (plus bank guarantee, deposit of 110,293 kroner)
- Extension of family reunification: 3,230 kroner
Permanent residence
- Permanent residence based on family reunification, asylum etc.: 4,835 kroner
- Permanent residence based on existing work or study permit: 7,355 kroner
Citizenship
- Citizenship: 4,000 kroner
- Children under 18: free
