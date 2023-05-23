What are the fees for work permits and residency applications in Denmark?

Advertisement

Application fees for several types of work and residence permits in Denmark went up earlier this month after the 2023 budget was passed.

Fees for applying for work and study permits, along with family reunification and permanent residence have changed.

The fee for family reunification applications is reduced from 10,330 kroner to 9,750 kroner, while all other fees go up.

The fee for applying for Danish citizenship is 4,000 kroner as of 2023.

We outline the various application fees for work, study and residence permits, family reunification as well as citizenship.

Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")

The category “work permit” applies to all the pathways by which foreign professionals can apply for a Danish work permit. These include the Pay Limit Scheme, Fast Track Scheme and Positive List, and all other types of work permit.

Study permits include those for people offered positions as PhD researchers, as well as permits for basic and youth study and higher education.

Advertisement

READ ALSO:

The residence permit fees apply to people who are not EU nationals, who must pay fees when applying for residence permits in Denmark. EU citizens do not pay a fee when registering for Danish residence.

All citizenship applicants must pay the application fee regardless of nationality.

READ ALSO: How to apply for citizenship in Denmark

All fees are correct as of May 2023.

Work and study

Work permit: 4,670 kroner

Study permit: 2,115 kroner

Au pair and intern (not connected to a study programme): 4,320 kroner

Accompanying family members: 2,635 kroner

Job seeking after completing study programme: 1,890 kroner (plus 750 kroner to apply for work permit during job seeking period)

Family reunification

Family reunification: 9,750 kroner (plus bank guarantee, deposit of 110,293 kroner)

Extension of family reunification: 3,230 kroner

Permanent residence

Permanent residence based on family reunification, asylum etc.: 4,835 kroner

Permanent residence based on existing work or study permit: 7,355 kroner

Citizenship