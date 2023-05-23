Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Outside closing times at 10pm could be introduced in Copenhagen

A small majority in the Copenhagen Municipality planning department favours limiting outside service at bars and cafes to 10pm, local media TV2 Kosmopol reports.

The rule would not apply to much of the city centre, however, and would not apply at all on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Inner City, Vesterbro, Meatpacking District (Kødbyen) and Nyhavn – referred to together as Metropolzonen – would not be affected by the rule, but bars in other areas would not be able to serve outside after 10pm on weekdays.

“This is not because we want to close down nightlife – people can just go inside. But we have to find a balance where the different ways to use the city can meet,” elected official Astrid Aller said to TV2 Kosmopol.

The proposal must go through the hearing stage and be voted into force by the city council.

Vocabulary: udeservering – outside drinking/service at bars

Navy detonates three World War II mines off Faroe Islands

Three Second World War-era mines have been neutralised by Danish Navy divers off the Faroe Islands, the Navy said in a Facebook post.

The mines are reported to be British explosives of the type MK16. They were dug free from the seabed and towed over 8 kilometres with a dinghy to a safe position before being exploded, the Navy stated in the social media post.

An amateur diver was first to spot one of the objects at Lamba Fjord in the Faroe Islands, which were occupied by the British during the World War II unlike Denmark itself which was occupied by Germany.

Vocabulary: Søværnet – The Navy

Danish astronaut to spend six months at International Space Station

Denmark’s only astronaut Andreas Mogensen will spend six months at the International Space Station from August, where he will work on ten different research projects.

The 46-year-old astronaut will pilot the SpaceX rocket Crew Dragon up to the ISS, broadcaster DR writes.

“When you see it come flying towards you, you are very impressed because it is the biggest and most complex machine we’ve ever built in space,” he said of the ISS.

Mogensen became the first Dane to go into space when he previously visited the ISS in 2015.

Vocabulary: rumstation – space station

‘One in four’ cancer patients not treated within recommended time

Over one in four patients under hospital care for cancer did not receive treatment within recommended timeframes last year, the Danish Health Data Authority (Sundhedsdatastyrelsen) said yesterday.

A report published by the agency stated that over a quarter of patients receiving treatment for cancer were not treated within health authority time limits termed forløbstid in 2022.

That means that health authority guidelines for the minimum amount of time under treatment were not met for those patients. The time limits are not set by law.

Some 74 percent of patients were treated within the timeframe set in the guidelines. The proportion is the lowest since 2014. In 2021 it stood at 76 percent, while it was 80 percent three years ago.

Health Minister Sophie Løhde called the extended waiting times for an increasing number of cancer patients “unacceptable”. The government is scheduled to announce a new health service spending plan today.

Vocabulary: forløb – course of events