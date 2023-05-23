TELL US: What are Danish drivers' worst habits?

Advertisement

Police in Denmark will this week look to stop more drivers who run red lights, with a national council saying too many road users ignore stop lights.

The Danish Road Safety Council says 11 percent of motorists admitted in a survey that they have intentionally driven through a red light or turned right on a red light within the last year.

“It’s obvious that it’s very risky to drive through a red light, because others don’t expect it. It’s also a bad signal to send to other road users when you don’t respect red lights,” CEO Mogens Kjærgaard Møller said.

We want to know what you think about bad habits on Danish roads. Is ignoring red lights Danish drivers' worst trait, or is it something else? Are Danish drivers generally quite considerate compared to other countries where you've been a road user?

Fill out the survey below to have your say. We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.