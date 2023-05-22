Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Talks between Naviair and air traffic controllers continue

Copenhagen Airport’s air traffic controllers will continue talks with their employer, state-owned company Naviair today in a bid to resolve the dispute which has seen hundreds of thousands of passengers affected by flight delays in recent months.

A shortage of staff related to layoffs during the pandemic has resulted in Naviair asking its employees to take on extra shifts in Copenhagen.

Major delays were reportedly avoided on Sunday, the busiest day for flight traffic so far this year according to broadcaster DR.

“The only thing we are in conflict over is that Naviair can’t use our days off at their convenience,” the head of the air traffic controllers’ union, Esben Blum, said to DR.

Vocabulary: fridag – day off

Military exercises in northern Zealand

Residents in northern Zealand have been warned about likely noise pollution over the next two weeks as a military exercise takes place in the area.

The towns of Jægerspris and Frederikssund are the affected areas.

The sound of weapons being fired will likely be heard at various times during the exercises.

Vocabulary: støjgener – noise pollution

Truck drivers plan new protests after last week’s blockades

Last week saw blockades by truck drivers protesting a planned green road tax on HGVs disrupt traffic across Denmark, and more action is on the way according to a spokesman who was speaking after many drivers met on Saturday.

The form of renewed protests is not yet clear, however, so more blockades are not a certainty.

“Exactly what will happen and when, I can’t yet say because we don’t know yet. The committee needs to meet and that will happen soon. Something or other will happen, but it needs to be organised,” the spokesman, Jakob Forman, told media Avisen Danmark.

Vocabulary: udvalg – committee

Number of young people out of work and study up last year

The number of people aged 16-24 who were neither in employment or registered on a study programme was up in 2022, according to figures from Statistics Denmark analysed by the thinktank Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, ECLM).

Around 43,000 young people fell into one of the two groups as of September last year, up from 42,000 the previous year and reversing a trend of decline for the figure in recent years.

“It’s surprising that there’s been an increase despite the labour market being red-hot,” ECLM senior analyst Emilie Agner Damm told news wire Ritzau.

The exact cause of the increase is difficult to pin down, she said, but suggested “structural problems” in education options for young people must be addressed.

Vocabulary: en stigning – an increase