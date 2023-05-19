Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Air traffic controller conflict in Copenhagen now affecting other airports

A shortage of air traffic control staff at Copenhagen Airport is now causing delays to flights at other airports across Denmark.

A spokesperson from Midtjyllands Airport told news wire Ritzau that the issues at Copenhagen had “affected us almost every day”. Another small airport, Sønderborg, also reported issues. Both airports are heavily reliant on short domestic commuter flights to Copenhagen.

The larger Aalborg Airport meanwhile said it was also seeing knock-on effects.

“It’s clear that with 16 daily departures to Copenhagen, our departures have been affected,” director of sales and marketing at Aalborg Airport, Martin Svendsen, told Ritzau.

An ongoing shortage of air traffic control staff and dispute between their trade union and employer is behind the delays in Copenhagen, which have affected hundreds of thousands of passengers in recent weeks.

Vocabulary: påvirket – affected

18,000 dogs take part in biggest ever show in Denmark

If you’re a fan of four-legged friends you could do worse than head down to the European Dog Show, taking place at the MCH Messecenter in Herning this weekend.

“There are dogs from one kilogram to over 100 kilograms, with and without fur,” press spokesperson Lise Lotte Christensen of Dansk Kennel Klub told broadcaster DR.

Competitors have come to Denmark from 61 countries to take part, with 350 different breeds represented.

Disciplines on show include “Dog Dancing”, but there will be plenty of others to choose from with the event spread over several days and concluding on Sunday.

Vocabulary: hunderace – breed of dog

Over-50s report ageism on labour market

People over 50 say they have experienced discrimination based on their age when going for jobs in Denmark.

According to the National Research Centre for Work Environments (Det Nationale Forskningscenter for Arbejdsmiljø), around 45 percent of over 50s in a survey of 30,000 people in the demographic said they had experienced discrimination because of their age in 2022. That compares to 277 percent in 2018.

Vocabulary: aldersrelateret – age-related

Optimism for economy as inflation and slowdown predicted to ease

The slowdown of the Danish economy is expected to be milder this year than previously feared, according to a new government financial report released on Wednesday.

Inflation is on the way down and there has been an improvement in confidence indicators from the low point reached last autumn, the report states.

"The main scenario is a soft landing, where economic activity gradually comes closer to the structural level that is compatible with stable price and wage development," it read.

The government said it expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.6 percent this year. As recently as March, it predicted growth of 0.2 percent in 2023.

Vocabulary: vækst – growth