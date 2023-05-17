Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Denmark presents new foreign policy strategy including support for bigger EU

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen yesterday presented yesterday a new government foreign policy strategy which he described as “pragmatic idealism”.

The strategy is the first of its kind to be presented since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to ongoing support of Ukraine as it defends itself against the invasion, the strategy also includes support for Nato missions and adding three new EU member states: Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

“We must address the world as it actually is and not as we want it to be. With a realistic approach,” Rasmussen said.

The Foreign Minister said that new EU member countries would mean existing members should be prepared to pay more.

“Some of the countries that get money from the EU might suddenly have to start paying. And those of us that already pay might have to pay more,” he said.

“Because if you’re not prepared to have that discussion then it’s an empty signal to welcome Ukraine into the family,” he said.

Vocabulary: udvidelse – expansion

Copenhagen Airport sceptical over plan to ease delays

Air traffic control company Naviair yesterday said it would borrow staff from the smaller Roskilde Airport to help address shortages which have caused delays for a large number of passengers at Copenhagen in recent months.

But the plan has been met with scepticism by Copenhagen Airport bosses.

“Based on Naviair’s deliveries in the last month, we are concerned whether the plan will work. It does not initially appear that the plan solves the fundamental problem,” head of media communications Lise Agerley Kürstein told Ritzau in a written comment.

“That unfortunately means that we will probably still experience delays during the summer because of the situation at Naviair,” she added.

Vocabulary: forsinkelser – delays

Pollution from former chemical plant spread further than previously thought

Environmental pollution at the former site of the Cheminova chemical plant in West Jutland is more serious than previously thought, the Central Jutland health authority said in a statement yesterday.

The new information comes from tests by US chemical company FMC, which bought Cheminova in 2014.

The Environmental Protection Agency (Miljøstyrelsen) previously set requirements to prevent the spread of pollution in the environment in the area at Rønland and Nissum Bredning, located near the Thyborøn on the west coast of Jutland. These were scrapped in December last year with the regional health authority taking over responsibility, news wire Ritzau reports.

The Region has asked for an independent investigation of the reported pollution including how harmful it is to nature in the area.

Vocabulary: forurening – pollution

Police in Copenhagen to limit traffic in nightlife

Copenhagen will limit cars on narrow streets in areas thronging with bars and clubs from June 1st to crack down on nighttime public disturbances, police said yesterday.

The affected streets are all located in lively parts of the capital designated as "nightlife zones", which police monitor closely, and violations from midnight to 5am will be subject to a 3,000 kroner fine.

The zones will be located at popular pedestrian areas near the City Hall (Rådhus), and Kødbyen, the old slaughterhouse neighbourhood in the Vesterbro district.