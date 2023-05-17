How to get (almost) free travel on Danish trains in summer 2023

Advertisement

The rejsepas (travel pass), which is being offered by DSB for the fourth year in a row, will be released for sale on June 1st and available until August 13th.

It will give the holder free access to all public transport in Denmark during eight consecutive days. These days can be chosen by the pass holder but must be between June 24th and July 21st; or July 31st and August 20th.

It can be used on all DSB trains as well as on Arriva buses and trains; the Copenhagen Metro and S-train, the Letbane in Aarhus and Odense and local rail services.

The pass will cost 399 kroner for adults, meaning one rail journey between Jutland and Copenhagen is likely to see its costs covered (the regular ticket price for a single trip from Aarhus to Copenhagen is around 429 kroner).

Advertisement

Adult travellers can bring two children under 12 with them for free. The pass costs 199 kroner for children aged 12-15 or otherwise not travelling under an adult ticket. Children over 12 can bring one child under 12 with them for free.

In line with rules for regular tickets, you may need to buy an add-on ticket if you bring your bicycle with you on trains.

DSB notes that, because more maintenance works are carried out on tracks over the summer, you are more likely to travel on replacement buses or with reduced services or changed departure times.

Sales of the travel pass will be limited to 75,000.

“This is a good offer that in recent years has been popular among travel-keen people on public transport who want to get out and enjoy the holiday landscape in Denmark,” DSB customer services director Charlotte Kjærulff said in a press statement.

“The travel pass will be largely the same as in the last three years. However, the pass is split into two periods this year because there will be a week in the middle of the summer with a look of track maintenance work when it won’t be possible to travel with the rejsepas,” she said.

Last year saw 47,000 of the 75,000 passes sold by DSB.

The scheme was introduced in 2020 in response to many holidaying domestically due to Covid-19 restrictions. The 50,000 tickets on offer that year quickly sold out.