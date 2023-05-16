Danish parliament votes through 2023 budget three months before new proposal due

Advertisement

A broad majority of parties waved the delayed budget through, with only the left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and Alternative voting against it.

The process to approve the 2023 budget has been a protracted one due to the disruption to the regular political calendar resulting from last year’s general election.

The previous, single-party Social Democratic government tabled a draft budget as usual in August 2022 but it was never voted on in parliament because the election was announced.

Danish budgets are usually tabled and eventually adopted during the autumn. When a budget is delayed, the previous year’s budget can be continued on a temporary basis.

A new draft budget was tabled by the coalition government in March following November’s election, and a final agreement – the version adopted on Tuesday – was announced last month following negotiations with opposition parties.

The long delay means that the new budget is in place just three months before a draft for the next budget, for 2024, is likely to be presented.

Because of the shorter time scale, the scope of the 2023 budget is smaller than usual.

Major spending points in the 2023 budget include inflation assistance for lower income groups, spending to reduce hospital waiting lists, investment in the court system to cut waiting times for cases, and a seven-billion kroner fund to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Extra parental leave if you have twins and tax cuts for young people are among features to have been add through the negotiations between the government and the opposition parties which joined the budget agreement.