Rail departures from Denmark normal after German strike cancelled

Passengers travelling to Hamburg and other parts of Germany from Denmark were warned of potential disruptions and offered alternative departures ahead of a planned 50-hour strike, which could have brought most of Germany's train network to a standstill from Sunday until Tuesday.

The strike was called off at short notice on Saturday after German rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) and transport union EVG agreed to a settlement before the labour court in Frankfurt am Main.

"Due to this, we have suspended the strike for the time being," EVG said in a statement.

Despite the cancellation of the strike, some travel disruption in Germany was still expected due to rescheduling of staff, DB said.

Departures from Copenhagen and Aarhus to Hamburg appear at the time of writing to be unaffected by those disruptions.

Danish operator DSB's services from Denmark to Germany had been scheduled to terminate in Danish border town Padborg during the strike, but are now shown on both Danish operator DSB’s website, and the Rejseplanner app as continuing to Hamburg.

A spokesperson from DSB’s press office confirmed to The Local that DSB services from Denmark to Hamburg were running normally as of Monday.