Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Border control changes take effect

A ‘reorganisation’ of Danish controls on the border with Germany, announced by the government last month, takes effect today.

The changes mean that fewer motorists will now be stopped for checks at the border when entering Denmark. Instead, border controls will be made in line with police assessments on where they are most needed.

In place since 2016, the border controls have frequently meant long queues for drivers entering Denmark from Germany as police pull aside vehicles for spot checks. Waiting times also occurred on trains.

Danish authorities say the revised border controls will reduce congestion and waiting times for commuters crossing between the two countries.

Danish spot checks on the border with Sweden end completely today, though Sweden is yet to lift its own checks.

Vocabulary: stikprøve – spot check

Summery start to the weekend

The weather is set to carry a hint of the forthcoming summer this weekend, with temperatures up to 22 degrees forecast on Friday.

The wind, which was ferocious last weekend, will be quite still, meaning you’ll be able to feel the warmth of the May sunshine.

Coastal areas will be a little cooler and windier.

Participants in Sunday’s Copenhagen Marathon have been advised to hydrate well both in advance of and during the race, with temperatures rising to around 20 degrees during Sunday morning.

Vocabulary: solrig – sunny

Prison inmates spend longer studying during incarceration

The number of hours spent studying by inmates at Danish prisons increased significantly last year.

The total hours spent studying so-called AMU courses, which can cover training for a range of jobs from kitchen work to truck driving, went up by 70 percent according to news wire Ritzau.

“It’s very, very pleasing to see that there are more prisoners taking a labour market course while they are inside,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: indsatte -- inmates/prisoners

Denmark fails to make Eurovision final

This year’s Eurovision song contests has already ended in disappointment for the Danish entry, “Breaking My Heart” by Reiley, which was eliminated in last night’s semi-final in Liverpool.

For the fourth year in a row, Denmark failed to get through to the final after competing in the 16-country semi-final.

Denmark last tasted Eurovision success in 2013 with the song “Teardrops” by Emmelie de Forrest.

Vocabulary: en skuffelse -- a disappointment