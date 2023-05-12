Man arrested for bomb threat on Copenhagen-Aarhus bus

Advertisement

The Flixbus service was stopped near the town of Vejle with police responding in large numbers after passengers called in the man’s aggressive behaviour, South East Jutland police said in a statement.

Although the man threatened to blow up the bus, he was not carrying explosives and was arrested without further incident, police said.

He was held by police with a view to being detained in custody following an initial hearing on Friday, police said in the statement.

He was subsequently released on Friday after a judge found there to be no reason to remand him, broadcaster DR reported.

The bus was headed north near Fredericia on the E45 motorway when several passengers experienced aggressive behaviour including threats to set off an explosion by the 33-year-old man.

Several patrol cars were dispatched enabling police to bring the bus to a stop at the Transportcenter service station near Vejle. Passengers were evacuated from the bus and the man was arrested.

A bomb disposal unit and police sniffer dogs were also brought to the scene before the presence of an explosive was ruled out.

Passengers were interviewed by officers before their journey was completed.

There was “at no time any danger” of a bomb detonation, police noted in the statement, adding they consider the incident “concluded”.

But the police response was “naturally required to act on the basis that [a bomb explosion] was a possibility, and this was therefore a case of a not entirely normal experience for the bus passengers or witnesses to the police response,” they added.