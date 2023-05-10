Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Armed police respond to shooting threat at school

Armed police yesterday responded to threats that a shooting was planned at the ZBC college in Zealand town Næstved. Students at the school are generally high school graduates pursuing vocational courses.

According to a witness who spoke to local media sn.dk, a threat was received of a shooting planned for midday yesterday. The threat was in the form of a message written on to the whiteboards of several classrooms.

Police had not commented on the incident as of yesterday afternoon but the school’s director of education Glenny Hansen told news wire Ritzau that police were present because of a “message on a board”.

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made. Photos from the school show the presence of armed police.

Advertisement

Leader of Liberal party ‘feeling better’ but yet to return from sick leave

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the leader of coalition party the Liberals (Venstre) and deputy prime minister, is “feeling better”, Acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who is standing in for Ellemann-Jensen at the defence ministry, said yesterday.

Ellemann-Jensen took sick leave due to stress in February after an episode of dizziness. In March, he said in a social media post that he was in better shape but not yet ready to return to parliament.

“It’s not as if Jakob is in a downward curve. He’s feeling better,” Poulsen told newspaper Børsen on Tuesday. He said there was no date set for the party leader’s return.

Advertisement

Homeowners check state property valuations after errors exposed

Thousands of homeowners have checked information relating to their property listed on the Building and Housing Register (Bygnings- og Boligregistret, BBR) is correct after the register received criticism for containing outdated or incorrect information.

Around 921,000 people have accessed the register so far this year, compared to 380,000 at the same point last year.

Changes to properties such as extensions or replacement of heating systems should be correctly registered on the BBR, and this can in turn affect property tax and the valuation of a home.

“This is a very important trend for the work to assess property across the country. The better BBR data we have available, the better valuations we can send to homeowners,” junior director Claus Houmann of Vurderingsstyrelsen, the division of the Danish Tax Agency responsible for the valuations, told news wire Ritzau.

Incorrect information on the BBR register was last year linked to mistakes in payment of a one-off government cash help to homes most severely affected by high energy prices. Around 10,000 households received the money despite not being eligible for it, due to outdated BBR information.

Gluten-free beer recalled for containing too much gluten

The brewery To Øl has recalled a gluten-free beer product because its gluten content is too high, broadcaster DR reports.

The product, Snublejuice, is marked as gluten free but contains too much gluten to qualify for the labelling. People with gluten intolerance therefore risk experiencing symptoms if they drink it. They are advised to contact their doctor should this happen.

Consumers can return the product to the store where it was purchased. It is sold in supermarkets and specialist stores.