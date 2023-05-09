Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Haribo recalls products in Denmark after discovery of metal fragments

Candy producer Haribo has recalled several products in Denmark because of a risk of foreign objects in packaging, the company said yesterday.

The recall covers specified batch numbers and use-by dates for 21 different products including the popular Matador Mix, Click Mix and Stjerne Mix. All affected products have use-by dates between December 31st 2023 and May 31st 2024. An exhaustive list can be found here.

The company urged consumers not to eat the affected products because some had been found to be contaminated with small metal particles. The source of the contamination has already been identified, Haribo said.

The sweets can be returned to the store where they were purchased.

Vocabulary: tilbagekaldt -- recalled

Advertisement

Norwegian king and queen to visit Denmark

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway will visit Denmark in June, the royal palace in Oslo confirmed in a statement yesterday.

The couple will arrive on June 15th on the royal ship “Norge” where they will be received by Queen Margrethe.

Events promoting business and green partnerships between the two Nordic countries will feature on the agenda for the visit. The schedule is yet to be confirmed in full.

King Harald, 86, is currently hospitalised in Norway with an infection but is expected to recover this week.

Vocabulary: kongeskib -- royal ship

Advertisement

Danish observer barred from Turkey election

The parliamentary assembly of the world's largest security organisation, the OSCE, voiced disappointment yesterday after Turkey barred lawmakers from Denmark and Sweden from a 100-strong mission to monitor the country's May 14th elections, news wire AFP reports.

Turkish authorities have denied accreditation to Danish MP Søren Søndergaard and Swedish MP Kadir Kasirga, said the parliamentary assembly of the 57-member Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

"We are disappointed with this step taken by the Turkish authorities, which could impact negatively on the work of the international observer mission," the assembly said.

It said Turkey "should not -- directly or indirectly -- influence the composition of the mission", adding that Søndergaard and Kasirga had been refused entry because of statements made "as independent members of parliament".

Søndergaard, of the left-wing party Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), said last week that Turkey had denied him access because he had previously visited the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

He told broadcaster TV2 that Ankara had accused him of "promoting a terrorist organisation".

Vocabulary: karantæne -- ban, quarantine

Crew of Danish oil tanker rescued after kidnapping off west Africa

Six crew members kidnapped by pirates last month from a Danish oil tanker off Congo have been rescued from Nigeria, the ship's owner said yesterday.

The Liberian-flagged Monjasa Reformer had 16 sailors on board when it was attacked by pirates on March 25th. Despite being owned by a Danish company, none of the crew were Danish.

"All six crew members who were kidnapped from the oil tanker, Monjasa Reformer, are now safely recovered from an undisclosed location in Nigeria," Monjasa said. It did not specify if ransom was paid.

Monjasa's CEO Anders Østergaard said they "are in a relatively good health condition given the difficult circumstances they have been under in the last more than five weeks.”

Vocabulary: reddet -- rescued