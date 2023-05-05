Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Goodbye to Great Prayer Day

Raise a hot wheat bun and say a fond farvel to Great Prayer Day as a national holiday — 2023 is the last year Danes will get a day off after Parliament voted to end its multi-century run. It's been a wildly unpopular decision with opinion polls suggesting 70 percent of Danes oppose nixing Great Prayer Day.

Denmark's national bank raises interest rates — again

For the seventh time since last summer, Denmark's national bank has bumped interest rates to keep pace with the European Central Bank.

"We had the highest inflation in 40 years back in the autumn. So we have been well on the way to raising interest rates to dampen economic activity in order to dampen inflation," Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, tells newswire Ritzau.

While savers will see a boost — the certificate of deposit interest rate is now 2.85 percent, up from -0.60 percent last summer — borrower's hopes will indeed be "dampened." Borre says homeowners should know further interest rates for home loans are possible.

Novo Nordisk reports record profits...

Danish pharmaceutical developer Novo Nordisk saw a staggering 39 percent increase in profits in the first quarter thanks to high demand for its new obesity treatments.

"Ozempic, originally developed as an injectable anti-diabetic drug, uses a molecule called semaglutide that mimics a hormone that can slow down the emptying of the stomach, reducing appetite," according to the Agence France Presse.

Medical professionals warned against misuse of Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy as they develop a reputation as a "miracle" weight loss drug.

...while Maersk's earnings plunge

Shipping giant Maersk took a big hit in the first quarter as demand for goods normalises after a post-pandemic spike. Maersk turned a profit of $2.3 billion in the first three months of the year, down 66 percent from $6.8 billion over the same period last year.

It comes on the heels of a banner year for Maersk, in which the company turned a profit of $29.2 billion — the most ever for a Danish company.