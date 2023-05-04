Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Commission recommends major overhaul of senior school year

An education commission, Reformkommissionen, yesterday published recommendations that would see a major change to Denmark’s optional extra school year, 10th grade, should they be adopted.

The 10th grade is an additional school year that young people aged 16-17 can take if they want to improve their grades, giving them the option of going to upper secondary school (gymnasium) and ultimately university. Some people also choose to take it if they do yet feel ready to leave the school system and choose their onward path.

In a presentation in Copenhagen, the commission recommended abolishing 10th grade and replacing it with a new, two-year programme more focused on practical skills.

The new course would have the title Højere Praktisk Eksamen (HPX) and would represent a better option for people interested in career paths other than academia.

“The education programme, which a passed exam from elementary school gives access to, is aimed at subsequent business, academy or vocational qualifications but no educational path is closed off by taking and HPX,” the commission’s report states.

The recommendations received praise from several trade unions and employer organisations, while education minister Mattias Tesfaye called it “visionary”. Some parties have raised concerns about the potential loss of the 10th grade particularly for adults who want to return to education.

Vocabulary: erhvervsuddannelse -- vocational qualification

Why didn’t everyone receive mobile sirens?

A new digital siren test, S!RENEN, was sent out by Denmark yesterday but was not delivered to all mobile phones. Many mobile devices received the test alerts as planned but others did not.

By yesterday afternoon, around 25,000 people had reported they did not receive the test siren and message, using a dedicated website.

“Out theory is that not all operating systems were updated. But we are evaluating with an open mind,” Laila Reenberg, director of the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabstyrelsen, DEMA), told news wire Ritzau.

“On the iPhone, the operating system should be 16.4 or newer. This was only rolled out within the last few weeks. That could be part of the explanation if you did not receive the test warning,” DEMA special consultant Kristian Anker-Møller said to Ritzau earlier yesterday.

Anker-Møller advised anyone who did not receive the test to check on S!RENEN’s website whether their telephone or operating system can receive the alert. The page is available in English.

Vocabulary: styresystem -- operating system

Agency begins looking at post-Brexit residency applications under extended deadline

In March, the government announced that British nationals, who had missed a previous deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status, will now have until the end of 2023 to apply or resubmit their late application.

The deadline extension has now been implemented and the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has now begun processing applications again.

People whose applications missed the original deadline can now get them reopened if they were not processed due to late application. People who didn't apply at all now have the chance to do so. We’ll have a full article on this on our website later today, explaining the reopened application process.

Vocabulary: verserende sag -- pending case

Denmark loses first place on digitisation ranking

Denmark has lost first place on an EU ranking of the most digitised countries but is still near the top of the list, the Ministry of Digital Government and Gender Equality said in a statement. Finland now has first place.

The Minister for Digitisation Marie Bjerre said the result calls for increased focus on digitisation in Denmark, despite the Scandinavian country still ranking in the top two.

“It is of great importance for the competitiveness of our businesses and our society’s growth and wellbeing that we are a digital forerunner,” she said in the statement.

Bjerre called for more IT specialists and more digitisation in small and medium businesses and in green technology.

Vocabulary: foregangsland -- country at the forefront