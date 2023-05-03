Number of Danish houses on market at 'highest level for three years'

Advertisement

Just under 31,000 detached and semi-detached houses were on the market at the beginning of this month, according to an analysis from real estate site Boligsiden.

The figure is 30 percent higher than at the same time last year and the highest since 2020, new data from the company shows.

It is also an increase of 3.6 percent of the number of houses on the market compared to last month.

Some 7,000 more houses were on the market at the beginning of this month compared to a year earlier.

“This is an increase that is primarily been created by the higher number of sellers that want to sell their homes. Sales of houses have been at a stable, normal level,” real estate economist and director of communications with Boligsiden Birgit Daetz said in a press statement.

“That shows that the housing market has calmed down and that there is new optimism among sellers,” she said.

The number of houses for sale was last higher than its current level in July 2020.

“The extraordinary demand for homes that we saw during the corona period made a big dent on the number of houses for sale,” Daetz said.

“It’s not yet been possible to restore the balance and get back to the supply level we knew until 2019, but with 7,000 more homes for sale over the last year, we are getting there,” she said.

The number of houses for sale generally ranged between 33,500 and 40,000 in the years 2015-2019, she noted.

While the number of houses for sale is up, the reverse trend is true for apartments.

With 6,836 apartments for sale at the start of May, the supply is down by 1 percent compared to last month. It nevertheless remains 16 percent higher than a year ago.

“Apartment sellers are still holding back a bit… especially in the Greater Copenhagen region where the overall supply of apartments has gone down by around 5 percent over the last month,” Daetz said.