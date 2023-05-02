Denmark considers sailing ban near offshore wind turbines

Advertisement

That comes after a Nordic TV documentary, Skyggekrigen or “Shadow War”, revealed that Russian vessels had been used to secretly map out Danish energy infrastructure.

“We are certainly in the process of drilling into the legal obstacles and the legal options for doing this,” Hummelgaard told broadcaster DR.

“We are naturally open to all sorts of measures that would act to protect our critical infrastructure,” he said.

The documentary was produced by public service broadcaster DR in collaboration with its Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish counterparts.

According to DR, Russian ships regularly sail in Nordic waters with their AIS transponders, which are used for identification, switched off.

One ship documented was the Admiral Vladimirsky, officially an oceanographic research vessel, that was observed sailing near large offshore windfarm parks off Britain and Denmark at the end of 2022.

When a DR team approached the vessel in a dinghy, masked and heavily-armed men appeared on deck, the documentary by the Danish broadcaster showed.

Hummelgaard said that several ministries are looking at the possibility of implementing safety zones around wind energy farms in Danish waters.

The reason for this is a “persistent and broad-spectrum threat from foreign states” which must be taken seriously, he said.