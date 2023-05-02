Airline SAS to reopen Copenhagen-Bangkok route after nine years

Advertisement

A direct SAS connection between the two cities last operated in 2014 but will now be reinstated, the company said in a press statement.

Final government approvals are pending before the route opens, SAS noted.

The route will be a winter service, with the first departure expected to take place on October 30th.

Departures from Copenhagen will be scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the returns from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and cooperation and returning with a direct route after nine years is a true pleasure. The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and be a great option for both business and leisure travellers,” SAS president and CEO Anko van der Werff said in the statement.

“Regardless of reason to travel, we are excited to once again offer a direct connection between Scandinavia and the Land of Smiles,” he said.

As part of its winter 2023-2024 programme, SAS will also continue its three-times weekly services to Tokyo and Shanghai, the company said.

The announcement comes amid ongoing financial difficulties for SAS.

In February, the crisis-hit airline posted a net loss of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor ($260 million) from November to January, despite a boost in passenger numbers. SAS filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States in July last year -- a move allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision.

The airline has said it hopes to complete this process by the "second half of 2023," and projected that it would see positive earnings before taxes by its 2024 fiscal year.

In late 2022, SAS announced a direct flight between Aalborg in the north of Denmark and New York City, which began in April. It also increased its departures from Scandinavia to Chinese city Shanghai.