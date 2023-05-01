Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Labour Day celebrations

Today is Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. Although the occasion is widely celebrated in Denmark, it’s not a public holiday as it is in Sweden, Norway, Germany and a lot of the rest of Europe.

Many employers in the Danish public and private sectors do give their staff the day off on May 1st, allowing them to attend Labour Day events in parks and squares across the country, with huge gatherings at Fælledparken in Copenhagen and Tangkrogen in Aarhus.

Political leaders from the left or “red” side of the spectrum will give speeches and take part in many of these events, from MPs to local representatives.

Greenland unveils draft constitution for future independence



Greenland's lawmakers on Friday got their first look at a draft constitution which the autonomous territory could rely on if it comes to negotiating independence from Denmark.

Developed in secrecy over four years, the 49-paragraph document written in Greenlandic was presented by a constitutional commission to the territory's parliament, the Inatsisartut, where it will now be discussed.

"For the time being (the draft constitution) is primarily a Greenlandic issue. It will only concern Denmark when Greenland has discussed it and depending on what the politicians decide," Ulrik Pram Gad, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies and an expert on Danish-Greenlandic relations told news wire AFP.

A 2009 Greenlandic law includes a provision that if the Arctic territory’s people take a decision in favour of independence, negotiations are to commence between Nuuk and Copenhagen.

It remains to be seen whether politicians and the public agree with the project and whether Greenland's leaders "will dare to set the ball rolling", Gad said.

Union boss takes leave after sexual harassment scandal

Trade union confederation FH on Friday confirmed that its chairperson Lizette Risgaard would be taking leave after she apologised for acting inappropriately towards male colleagues.

Risgaard took the decision to go on leave herself while a legal review of her behavious is ongoing, FH said in a press statement. Deputy chairperson Morten Skov Christiansen takes over in the meantime.

An extraordinary meeting was held at FH on Friday after the allegations against Risgaard were initially reported in Danish newspapers and she subsequently publicly apologised for them.

The confederation is the largest of its kind in Denmark and represents over 1.3 million workers in the country.

Last Covid-19 loans must be paid back

The arrival of May means the deadline for repayment of the last outstanding loans given by the government to businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The loans were one of several measures the government took to provide a stimulus to the economy and keep businesses afloat during coronavirus shutdowns.

Over 53,000 businesses in Denmark took out loans amounting to 36.4 billion kroner, according to news wire Ritzau. Most of this has since been paid back, the Danish Tax Authority has stated, but around 6,000 businesses are due to pay around 2.1 billion kroner from today.

Previous instalment deadlines have seen around 30 billion kroner of the 34.3 billion kroner that was due, returned.

“We think it’s positive that so many businesses have been capable of paying back,” the Tax Authority’s departmental director David Fjord Nielsen told Ritzau.