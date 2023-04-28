Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Police ask Skagen residents to flush toilets after petrol leak

An apparent petrol leak in Skagen, the tourist-friendly town on the northern tip of Jutland, has resulted in police alerting residents in their area, including a request that they flush their toilets.

The leak arose from a sanitation plant in the town, North Jutland police said in a tweet.

“The company filtered an oil waste product from a ship. In connection with the filtering of this product there may be petrol in the sewers,” they said.

Residents who can smell petrol should open windows and flush their toilets.

“The public should not use open fire and certainly not in the vicinity of the sewage system,” police wrote.

Local residents had initially been asked to stay inside while police localised the source of the leakage.

Union boss apologises for inappropriate behaviour

Lizette Risgaard, the influential head of the trade union confederation FH, yesterday apologised in a statement posted on social media for inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues. That came after newspapers Berlingske and Ekstra Bladet published stories in which sources said the union leader had acted inappropriately towards them.

“Specifically, some people have experienced unwanted physical contact… or that I in some other way behaved inappropriately in social contexts,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I have acted unprofessionally as a leader. And I was certainly not aware of my own position and the power that it naturally brings,” she also wrote.

A meeting at the confederation is scheduled on Friday. According to newspaper Politiken, a number of trade unions favour removing Risgaard from her post if the accusations against her stand up.

Coop to abolish 180 jobs at head office

Supermarket chain Coop will let scores of staff go and abolish 180 positions at its head office in Albertslund near Copenhagen, media including Børsen and Finans reported yesterday.

The company recently announced unprecedented losses in 2022 and warned that it was likely to mean job losses.

“It is very sad to have to say goodbye to talented staff but it is necessary for us to achieve our goals and improve our future competitiveness,” CEO Kræn Østergaard Nielsen said in a statement reported by Finans.

Carlsberg tweaks expectations as revenue grows

Carlsberg yesterday tweaked its guidance for 2023 as first-quarter sales grew, driven by higher prices and volumes.

For the full year, the Danish beer giant expects operating profit to be between a two-percent fall and a five-percent rise, news wire AFP reports, compared to its previous guidance of between a five-percent fall and five-percent growth.

From January to March, turnover amounted to 16.4 billion kroner, a 9.8-percent increase compared to a year earlier.

Carlsberg, which now only publishes its net income every six months, reported a 2.4-percent increase in the volume of sales in the quarter, with a 2.1-percent rise in Central and Eastern Europe and 4.9 percent in Asia, though the sales volume in Western Europe declined by one percent.

"The first quarter of the year showed a strong improvement in revenue per hectolitre, covering the significant increase in our cost base," CEO Cees 't Hart said.

Denmark to spend EU recovery fund on green energy

Denmark will spend some 2.2 billion kroner it is set to receive from the EU as part of the union’s post-pandemic recovery plan on green energy, the finance ministry said yesterday.

The 2.2 billion kroner payment, received from the EU on Thursday, is the first instalment in a total of 10.7 billion kroner that Denmark will get between now and 2026.

The stimulus package, NextGenerationEU, is designed to bolster economies and create opportunities and jobs in the EU following the Covid-19 pandemic.