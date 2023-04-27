Women with immigrant background working in Denmark at record level

Advertisement

Some 64 percent of immigrant women aged 20-64 were in some form of employment at the end of 2022, the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) said on Thursday based on an in-house analysis.

The number of immigrant women working in Denmark is reported to be up from around 50 percent in 2012.

For both men and women for immigrant backgrounds, employment frequency is up by around 14 percent since December 2012, DI said.

“Even though the proportion is lower than for women with Danish backgrounds, this is a very good step and important for their integration in Denmark,” DI deputy director Steen Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

Advertisement

People classed as immigrants – those either not born in Denmark or born in Denmark with neither parent being Danish – have increased their employment rate by more than Danes over the last ten years according to Nielsen.

“Historically, it’s been more difficult to get immigrant women on the labour market so this is a very positive surprise,” he said.

DI’s analysis breaks down the trend into different country groups. This revealed significant increases in employment rates for women from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

“It’s very strong that women who to a great degree have been refugees from war and catastrophe are also getting jobs. They have a lot of baggage and other preconditions and that can give more barriers when they need to find work,” Nielsen said.

The increase in employment rate was larger for women from refugee source countries than from other groups, including Poles, Romanians, Germans and Britons, which had a higher employment rate to begin with.