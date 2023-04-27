Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government wants new citizens to live in Denmark until handshake ceremony

The government wants people granted citizenship in Denmark to be barred from residing outside of the country until they have attended their mandatory “constitutional ceremony” which formalises naturalisation.

Denmark introduced in 2019 a new rule requiring new citizens to attend a grundlovsceremoni or constitutional ceremony as the final step in becoming a Danish national. At the ceremony, applicants are obliged to shake hand with an official, usually from the local municipality.

The government wants to add the requirement that applicants must reside in Denmark until they have attended the ceremony, the immigration ministry said in a statement.

Record number of women with immigrant background on labour market

A record number of women who have immigrant backgrounds are now working in Denmark, a general reflection of the high employment rate currently prevalent in the country, a new analysis from the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) shows.

Some 64 percent of immigrant women aged 20-64 were in some form of employment at the end of 2022, DI found. That is reported to be around twice as many as in 2012.

For both men and women for immigrant backgrounds, employment frequency is up by around 14 percent since December 2012.

“Even though the proportion is lower than for women with Danish backgrounds, this is a very good step and important for their integration in Denmark,” DI deputy director Steen Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

Charity concerned over child victims of violence

Many children in homes affected by domestic violence are not getting the help they need, children’s charity Børns Vilkår says.

Municipalities are not doing enough to help children who are hit by their parents, the organisation’s director Rasmus Kjeldahl told newspaper Politiken, based on a study by the NGO.

Some 1,550 cases were studied by the charity, which found that, in these cases, a parent or step-parent was charged with violence against the child and the municipality informed. But no help was offered to the child or family.

“I thought we’d made more progress because we’ve talked so much about the need to intervene. But these numbers show how bad things are,” Kjeldahl said.

Denmark not affected by new EU debt rules

New proposed EU rules on debt and deficit are unlikely to impact Denmark, acting Minister of the Economy Stephanie Lose said yesterday.

“The new rules will not fundamentally change fiscal policy in Denmark or the way we plan fiscal policy. Our economy is healthy and robust and debt is low and far below the EU’s threshold,” she said in a written comment to Ritzau.

The proposal could oblige EU countries to limit their national debt to a maximum of 60 percent of GDP. Deficit on budgets must not exceed 3 percent according to the proposal.

Police charge kidnapping suspect over 2016 murder case

A 32-year-old man was yesterday provisionally charged by police for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, Emilie Meng, in an unsolved case from 2016.

The suspect was arrested in connection with a separate kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

South Zealand and Falster Police confirmed at a press briefing the 32-year-old had been provisionally charged with the kidnapping and murder of Meng in 2016.

The 32-year-old was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. He has been remanded in police custody until May 11th following his arrest after the girl was found alive by police on April 16th, 27 hours after her disappearance.