Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Sweden and Denmark discuss asylum policies

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson was in Copenhagen yesterday where he and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen visited Hjemrejsestyrelsen, the agency responsible for sending refugees back to their home countries if Denmark withdraws their asylum status or if they choose to leave.

Sweden has long been known to have a more accommodating stance on refugees and asylum than Denmark, but Stockholm has hardened its policies considerably since a right-wing government came to power last year with the backing of the nationalist party Sweden Democrats.

Frederiksen said she was “pleased that Denmark, after 20 years of strict immigration policies, can inspire other [countries]” in a press briefing after meeting with Kristersson.

The two government leaders discussed gang crime as well as immigration, the Danish PM said.

“What we are doing now is what Denmark began doing 10-15 years ago. It’s necessary, it’s possible, but it will take time,” Kristersson said.

50 cars burn in fire at North Jutland harbour

Fire services in North Jutland harbour town Frederikshavn were yesterday occupied with a major fire which engulfed 50 cars at the port, the local fire department Nordjyllands Beredskab said.

“All of Frederikshavn Fire Station has been called with extra spray, fire engines and ladders. The report is of 50 cars on fire,” the service tweeted just before 4pm.

Hele station Frederikshavn er kaldt med ekstra sprøjte, tankvogne og stige.



Meldningen lyder på 50 biler der brænder — Nordjyllands Beredskab (@NjylBeredskab) April 25, 2023

The cars that caught fire were scrapped vehicles that were stacked on top of each other, newspaper BT reported.

The fire was brought under control and put out by 7pm.

Sweden's Telia to sell Danish arm to Denmark's Norlys

Swedish telecom operator Telia said Tuesday it had entered into an agreement to sell its Danish operations and assets, valued at 6.25 billion Danish kroner, to Danish telecom group Norlys.

"Having considered a number of strategic options in Denmark over several years, the combination of Telia's strong mobile position with Norlys' strong infrastructure position creates a unique opportunity to create a new national challenger with a committed long-term owner, while crystallising immediate value for Telia," the Swedish company said in a statement reported by news wire AFP.

The agreement was "a binding term sheet" valuing the group at $920 million, "on a cash and debt-free basis", Telia said.

Norlys, which supplies more than one million Danish households with electricity and internet, said in the same statement that combining Telia's mobile network with its own fibre business would "enable Norlys to provide a full-service solution in Denmark, paving the way for significant growth opportunities."

The sale is expected to be concluded by the first quarter of 2024.

Denmark to help Ukraine repair and develop wind power capacity

An agreement between Denmark and Ukraine will see the Nordic country help to rebuild Ukrainian wind power production and extend overall capacity.

A five-year partnership between the two countries on wind power was announced by Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in a statement on Tuesday.

A long-term feature of the plan could see Denmark assist in constructing offshore wind power plants in Ukraine.