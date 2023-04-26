Danish police charge kidnapping suspect over 2016 murder case

Advertisement

South Zealand and Falster Police confirmed at a press briefing on Wednesday that a 32-year-old man has been provisionally charged with the kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Emilie Meng in 2016.

The 32-year-old was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl. He has been remanded in police custody until May 11th following his arrest after the girl was found alive by police on April 16th, 27 hours after her disappearance.

Emilie Meng’s body was discovered six months after she disappeared in June 2016. She disappeared in Korsør, the same town where police found the 13-year-old in April 2023.

At Wednesday’s briefing, police investigator Kim Kliver said he recognised the frustration Meng’s family have suffered during the years in which her case has remained unsolved.

He also stressed the arrest is a provisional charge (sigtelse in Danish), and that no decision has yet been made over whether to press charges (rejse tiltale) against the 32-year-old.

The man’s lawyer, Karina Skou, told news wire Ritzau, that he “denies his guilt in the new charges, and it should be noted that these are provisional charges”. Skou declined to comment on the charges in detail.

He is suspected of kidnapping, raping and killing Emilie Meng, police have confirmed.

The 32-year-old came into the spotlight in relation to the murder case shortly after his arrest for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old, Kliver also said in a statement.

Police confiscated in Slovakia earlier this week a Hyundai i30 car previously owned by the 32-year-old, which had been sought in connection with the Emilie Meng case. He owned the car from 2016-2021 according to registration papers, newspaper BT reported.

He has also been charged by police on suspicion of assaulting and attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in western Zealand in November last year, police said on Wednesday. In that incident, the girl escaped after the man threatened her with a knife.