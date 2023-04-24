Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Government wants to spend international development aid on climate

The government wants to link the state budget for international development aid (udviklingsbistand in Danish) to specific climate help for countries worst hit by climate change.

Minister for international development and climate aid Dan Jørgensen spoke to media about the plan during an official visit to Pacific island national Vanuatu, where Crown Princess Mary is also present. Vanuatu has recently suffered two damaging cyclones as well as an earthquake.

“Here we are seeing some of the concrete examples which unfortunately already exist of the most vulnerable countries in the world being hit quite hard by climate change,” Jørgensen said.

Budget to be finalised

The draft budget announced by the government last month is set to be finalised to today following negotiations by parties, media BT and TV2 report.

Two centre-left parties, the Socialist People’s Party (SF) and Social Liberals, and two on the right – the Danish People’s Party and Liberal Alliance – are reported to be involved in the talks.

According to the reports, a spending plan to cut health system waiting lists, tax cuts and a new “knowledge centre” for senior citizens on the labour market are topics to have been covered in the talks.

Russian fishing ships at Faroe Islands suspected of espionage

Two Russian fishing ships that have sailed around the Faroe Islands for years are now suspected of espionage by Norway’s security services, according to a documentary produced as a collaboration between Nordic broadcasters including Denmark’s DR.

The documentary series, Skyggekrigen (“Shadow War”), launched last week, eliciting headlines over its claims Russian espionage sought to form plans on how to sabotage Denmark’s energy infrastructure.

Military radios were found on the two fishing ships when they docked at Kirkenes, a Norwegian port near the Russian border, after sailing from the Faroes, according to the documentary's second episode.

Copenhagen Police seize three cars for reckless driving

Police in Copenhagen confiscated three cars for extreme reckless driving, vanvidskørsel in Danish, over the weekend.

Danish law allows police to seize drivers’ cars if they drive at speeds far in excess of speed limits, including rented or loaned vehicles.

Three seizures in a weekend is an unusually high number, police said.

“It’s not normal that we take three in a weekend,” duty officer Espen Godiksen told DR.

One of the three incidents involved a 16-year-old Swedish boy who was driving at 156 kilometres per hour on a road where the limit is 60 km/h. When asked to show his driving licence he produced his older brother’s ID, police said.