Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

‘One in four’ Danish women unsure about having children due to climate change

Climate change is a major cause of concern for women and girls in the age group 12-30 years according to the results of a study by thinktank Kraka and financial services firm Deloitte reported by newspaper Dagbladet Information.

The survey found that more than one in four people in the category are considering never having children, as a consequence of climate change.

Some 1,500 people took part in the survey with 27 percent saying they “often or constantly” worry about climate change and 26 percent of young women saying it could put them off having children.

Police arrest 15-year-old for holding up convenience store

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the robbery of a convenience store (a kiosk in Danish) in Kastrup, a town outlying Copenhagen.

Police declined to confirm whether weapons were used in the incident but said that two masked persons were involved, and that they were alerted at 2:35pm on Thursday.

“Right now we’ve got one of them, and we are naturally still investigating,” lead detective Christian Henningsen told news wire Ritzau. Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Hoard of 1,000-year-old Viking coins unearthed in Jutland



Nearly 300 silver coins believed to be more than 1,000 years old have been discovered near a Viking fortress site in northwestern Denmark, the North Jutland Museum said yesterday.

The rare trove -- lying in two spots not far apart -- was unearthed by a young girl who was metal detecting in a cornfield last autumn.

"A hoard like this is very rare," Lars Christian Nørbach, director of the North Jutland Museum, where the artefacts will go on display, told news wire AFP.

The silver coins were found about eight kilometres (five miles) from the Fyrkat Viking ringfort near the town of Hobro.

From their inscriptions, they are believed to date back to the 980s. The trove includes Danish, Arab and Germanic coins as well as pieces of jewellery originating from Scotland or Ireland, according to archaeologists.

Nørbach said the finds were from the same period as the fort, built by king Harald Bluetooth, and would offer more insight into the history of the Vikings.

Coop supermarkets to fire staff after 'historically bad' loss

Supermarket company Coop will have fewer staff in Denmark in future in a bid to reduce costs, its CEO said yesterday.

Coop lost a total of 628 million kroner on its operations in Denmark last year, according to its published annual results. That represents the biggest loss ever made by the company in a year.

High inflation and altered consumer habits are partial causes behind the loss, Coop states in its results sheet, as is investment in its new 365discount chain.

Coop announced in January that it was to merge several of its chains in a streamlining operation. This resulted in Coop’s eight supermarket chains in 2022 -- Kvickly, SuperBrugsen, Dagli´Brugsen, Fakta, 365discount, Irma, Coop.dk Shopping and Coop.dk MAD – being reduced to three: Coop, 365discount and Brugsen.