‘Use sun cream and hats’: Thin ozone layer means high UV index in Denmark

Although spring is just getting started, people out enjoying the weather this weekend should take care to use sun cream and protect themselves against the sun.

That is because the ozone layer over Denmark is currently around 20 percent thinner than normal according to broadcaster DR.

The next few days will see a combination of sun and a relatively thin ozone layer give a UV index of over 4.

Wednesday saw the UV index reach a 2023 high of 3.5 and that figure will be exceeded in the coming days, DR writes.

The UV index could reach 4 on Thursday and 4.5 on Friday and Saturday, according to the report.

A high pressure front is the reason for the sunny weather, but it is also the cause of reduced protection from the ozone layer, which will fall from 400 to around 320 Dobson units – the unit used to describe the thickness of the ozone layer.

The UV index is a measure of the proportion of harmful UV rays from the sun that reach the earth.

Once the UV index is over 3, sun cream should be used as protection against UV, according to recommendations from charity the Danish Cancer Society (Kræftens Bekæmpelse). Skin still pale from winter can be even more susceptible to sunburn.

The cancer awareness charity also recommends the use of sunhats and “siestas” – taking a break inside when the sun is high – when the UV index is raised.

In summer months, Denmark can reach as high as 6 on the UV index and on rare occasions 7 has also been recorded.