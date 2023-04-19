Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Organic eggs now ‘free from PFAS’

Organic eggs produced in Denmark no longer contained increased levels of the pollutant ‘forever chemical’ PFAS, the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said in a statement this morning.

While organic eggs were not pulled from shelves, the Food Safety Agency (Fødevarestyrelsen) had recommended that children aged 4-9 years limit the number of organic eggs they eat. That came after higher levels of PFAS were detected in certain types of feed used to at organic egg farms.

The recommendation is now lifted after new tests of the eggs did not detect PFAS over threshold limits and found that it was only present in very low levels.

Organic farms discontinued use of the feed, fish meal, after the initial discovery in January.

READ ALSO: Denmark's Coop supermarkets to bring in new PFAS-free label

Advertisement

Government to present new climate measures

The government is to present a number of new measures aimed at reducing Denmark’s climate impact. A press briefing is scheduled later today at Marienborg, the prime minister’s official residence.

The plans are expected to include additional construction of offshore wind turbines and investment in Power-to-X, the technology which enables production of green hydrogen power.

Business representatives, experts and interest organisations will participate in the presentation. We’ll report any major elements of the announcement in an article on our website.

Normal activity at Copenhagen rail stations after police action on Tuesday

Commuters in Copenhagen can expect normal conditions on rail services this morning after a large-scale police operation in Tuesday night in response to a suspicious person.

Police were present in heavy numbers at several rail and Metro stations on Tuesday, news wire Ritzau reports.

“There is a completely normal picture when people are going to work,” central investigation leader Kenneth Hviid Simonsen told the agency early this morning.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the police operation yesterday evening, or on whether police are still looking for a suspicious person.

Speed limit to be reduced by 10 kilometres per hour in Copenhagen

Speed limit changes were announced by Copenhagen Municipality on Tuesday.

Lower speed will mean less noise, less pollution and better road safety in the capital, the city government says.

The new low-speed zones will initially be located in the Valby and Vanløse districts, where motorists will be restricted to a maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour.

Pending police approvals, the entire city will eventually be split into zones of 30 and 40 km/h speed limits, the municipality said.

“We at the municipality have a great desire to reduce speed on the roads out of consideration for traffic safety. At the same time, it will be good for the climate and reduce noise and air pollution,” Line Barfoed, an elected municipal official, said in the statement.