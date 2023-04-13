Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Danish jobs market hit record highs in 2022

As many as 819,000 people in Denmark started a new job in 2022, the highest number since the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment began tracking the measure in 2009.

Many of those people switched jobs more than once, showing a typical high turnover of jobs in Denmark, with a total of 968,000 new job contracts signed over the period. This is also a record high.

"The fact that a record number of Danes experienced having their first day of work at a new job in 2022 is not least connected to the fact that the labour market was powering ahead for most of the year," said Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of marketing and customer advisory at Sampension, Denmark's third largest manager of pension schemes.

Number of Danish kids on ADHD meds up 50 percent in six years

The number of Danish children receiving stimulants such as methylphenidate to treat their ADHD has risen by 50 percent in Denmark in just six years. This is despite a recommendation from the Danish Health Authority that non-pharmaceutical treatments such as educational support and psychological counselling should be the first line of treatment.

In 2016, 15,370 children and young people under the age of 18 were receiving ADHD medicines. The number increased to 22,980 in 2022, according to data obtained by the Politiken newspaper.

Danish government involved in Vestas dispute over Russian windmills

The Danish foreign ministry has intervened in a dispute between wind turbine maker Vestas and Finnish company Fortum over a scrapped deal to supply windmills to Russia.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has become involved in a dispute between the two companies over four windmill parks that were planned for construction in Russia but cancelled following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcaster DR reports.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, Vestas joined scores of other Western companies in withdrawing its operations from the Russian market.

The Danish company also says that EU sanctions prevent a wind turbine contract with Finnish energy supplier Fortum from being fulfilled.

The two sides have become entangled in an arbitration case that could cost Vestas as much as 1.5 billion kroner.

Danish trade union members vote yes to new bargaining agreement

A new collective bargaining agreement was approved by Danish trade union members on Wednesday, securing working conditions for around 600,000 private sector workers for the coming years.