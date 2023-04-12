Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sharp rise in nicotine use among Danish youth

The use of nicotine products such as snus, nicotine pouches, and vaping devices has soared among young people in Denmark in recent years, with fully 35.1 percent of 15- to 29-year-olds using them daily or regularly, up from 26.3 percent as recently as 2020.

The study was carried out by Denmark's National Institute of Public Health and the University of Southern Denmark on behalf of the Danish Health Authority.

Use of cigarettes fell from 20.1 percent to 19 percent over the period while use of smokefree nicotine products rose from 9.1 percent to 12.9 percent.

Danish vocab: røgfri – smoke-free

Advertisement

Great Belt Bridge closed for 45 minutes on Wednesday morning

The Great Belt Bridge was closed to all car traffic early on Wednesday morning due to traffic rerouting, but was open again by 5.30am. The bridge was also closed between 9pm and 9.40pm on Tuesday evening.

"The bridge is being closed for two periods of 45 minutes each, in the evening and then again in the morning in order to switch to dual-directional traffic. There will be waiting time during traffic rerouting," the bridge's operator Sund & Bælt said on Twitter before the closures.

Danish vocab: lukket – closed

Danish Parliament votes for Prince Joachim to get 'apanage' in new job

Denmark's parliament voted on Tuesday to grant Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II, an annual 'apanage' annuity while he is posted as Danish defence industry attaché in Washington D.C.

"His Royal Highness has done great and valuable work for Denmark as defence attache in Paris, and we are strengthening our work with the USA in the area of ​​security and defence," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement. "The United States is our most important ally, and the transatlantic bond is absolutely crucial, not least in light of the current security situation in Europe, says the Prime Minister in the Parliament Hall."

The prince will receive an allowance of 330,450 kroner a month, some 4m kroner a year, but will not receive a salary for the position once he starts work on September 1st.

The Danish People's Party, the Conservatives, the Liberal Alliance, the Danish Democrats and New Right all voted in favour of the proposal from the three government parties, the Liberals and the Moderates.

The Socialist Left Party, the Alternative, and the Red Green Alliance voted against us.

Danish vocab: årpenge – apanage/annuity

Advertisement

Danish health authority gives patients 'queue jump' button for acute calls

The South Denmark regional health authority has introduced an ‘acute button’ to allow patients to jump telephone queues if they need to speak to a medic urgently.

The normal queue to speak to the on-call medical service (lægevagt) over the telephone can now be skipped by pressing ‘9’ while on hold, Region South Denmark said in a statement.

All of Denmark’s five regional health authorities have an out-of-hours telephone line on which residents can call doctors during acute illness or ahead of presenting at an accident or emergency department at hospital.

This number is used by patients who have been hurt or fallen ill outside of normal doctors’ working hours. Operators can provide an appointment at an emergency ward or acute clinic, issue medical advice, send an on-call doctor to you if necessary, or advise you to go to a hospital.

Depending on the demand at the time the call is made, it can sometimes take several minutes to get through to a doctor on the service.

The new acute button has been introduced to ensure people with serious symptoms can get through to the on-call doctor as quickly as possible.

Danish vocab: akutknap – ‘acute button’