Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Mayors in 12 Copenhagen municipalities urge ministers to reduce speed limit

12 mayors have joined forces in an effort to get local speed limits reduced in the Greater Copenhagen area.

Lower speed limits are needed to avoid noise pollution in the capital, the mayors argue in a joint press statement.

The mayors want maximum speeds of 80 kilometres per hour on motorways around Copenhagen and 50 kilometres per hour on other roads in the city. They have sent letters to several ministers urging the change, broadcaster DR writes.

People who live near busy roads are at greater risk of stress and other health complications related to noise pollution and this would be reduced by cutting speed limits and therefore bringing noise under the threshold considered to be a stress factor, they argue.

Denmark and allies to decide on F-16 donations by this summer

Denmark and other countries are likely to make a decision on whether to donate F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine by this summer, acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen says.

In comments to broadcaster TV2 during a visit to Ukraine, Poulsen said the decision will take time because “Denmark is not going to do this all alone”.

“We have to do it together with several countries. We must also have a dialogue with the Americans about this. But I envisage that we can reach a decision within a short time,” he said.

Poland and Slovakia are so far the only countries to have donated fighter jets to Ukraine.

Inflation down in March

Inflation – the price of consumer goods compared with one year ago – stood at 6.7 percent in March, according to a newly-released Statistics Denmark calculation on Tuesday.

Although this means prices are still increasing and are higher than they were a year ago, the rate of inflation dropped considerably from February’s figure of 7.6 percent. Inflation has fallen consistently in Denmark since a peak of around 10 percent was rounded last autumn.

Lower prices on fuel, gas and electricity are helping to pull the inflation figure down, Statistics Denmark writes.

Hundreds of ‘affluent’ families to receive government inflation cash help

A 300 million kroner pool set aside by the government to help low income families with high living costs could partly be spent sending cash to families with household incomes over a million kroner, according to a report by newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Figures from the Employment Ministry show that 575 families who fulfil criteria to receive the tax-free “help cheque” earn over a million kroner per year.

Around 40,500 family households are expected to receive cash support under the scheme, which was agreed in parliament earlier this year. The vast majority of the cash will go to families with lower incomes, but the distribution model means some relatively well-off households can also qualify according to the report.