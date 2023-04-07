Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Forecast: Nice weather expected this weekend

This year's Easter holidays are likely to be characterised by nice weather, and Denmark's Meteorological Institute (DMI) predicts sunshine and temperatures up to 15 degrees over the weekend.

"On Friday, we start out with really nice weather in most of the country, with (a lot of) sunshine. The temperature will rise between five and ten degrees," Trine Pedersen, the on-duty meteorologist at the DMI, said on Friday morning.

However, a cloud cover that lies over Bornholm on Friday morning will travel westwards, and most of the country will therefore experience slightly cloudy weather during the day.

On the west coast, however, sunshine is forecast throughout the day. Saturday looks like it will be a really lovely day again. The temperature could reach as high as 15 degrees in several places in the country.

"Saturday's beautiful weather will spill over into Sunday," the meteorologist added, noting that it is not entirely possible to rule out a bit of rain at the weekend.

Number of Russians with Danish work permits growing significantly

Since the war in Ukraine broke out, the number of Russian citizens with a Danish work permit has increased significantly, according to a report from the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), TV 2 reports.

In the last year, 481 Russian citizens applied for a work permit in Denmark. That is more than in 2020 and 2021 combined. The vast majority were granted a work permit.

However, some of them were already employed by Danish companies that were present in the Russian market before the war.

Several Danish companies have since withdrawn from Russia and brought their former Russian employees to the country.

TV 2 also reports that most of the work permits were granted through schemes which require an annual income of 465,000 kroner.

Denmark to get new foreign policy strategy

In an interview with the newspaper Jyllands-Posten, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that Denmark's new foreign and security policy strategy should be in place before the summer holidays.

The strategy is expected to be an overall framework for several of the government's other plans and documents, including a new European political agreement and an updated globalisation strategy.

"The government believes that we must have a new foreign and security policy strategy now, because reality has completely changed… The current strategy came out immediately before Putin's invasion of Ukraine," the Foreign Minister told the newspaper.

Three points will be central to the new strategy: security in Europe, helping countries such as Georgia and Moldova to get closer to EU membership, and the fact that the West is losing ground to, for example, China and Russia.

In the interview, Løkke says that there is a need to increase presence in, among other places, Africa and to build alliances and equal partnerships with countries in the global south.

Wagner military group defector detained in Sweden

A former Wagner group soldier named Andrej Medvedev, who fled to Norway and sought asylum there, has been detained in Sweden, according to the human rights organisation Gulagu.net, which assists Medvedev.

The Wagner group is a Russian army of mercenaries who, among other things, fight in Ukraine.

According to the human rights organisation, the Wagner defector took off from Norway a few days ago and travelled to Sweden to buy cigarettes.

"On the evening of April 6th, Medvedev called the Gulagu.net hotline from a deportation detention centre and said that two days ago, he travelled from Oslo to Gothenburg to buy cheap cigarettes.

"Andrej explained that in Norway he bought a pack of cigarettes for 158 kroner, while in Swedish Gothenburg, according to one of his acquaintances, you could buy similar cigarettes for 60 kroner," Gulagu.net stated, according to Expressen.

The organisation writes that the 26-year-old subsequently missed the bus home and was apprehended by Swedish police and put into the custody of the Swedish immigration authorities in Gothenburg.