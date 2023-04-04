Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Conservatives support reducing abortion minimum age, protesting trucks to fill central Copenhagen and another university bans TikTok: Here's the news from Denmark on Tuesday morning.

Published: 4 April 2023 08:44 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
People enjoying the sun at Copenhagen Harbour on Monday. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Conservatives want to reduce minimum abortion age 

The Conservative party supports reducing the age at which young women have the right to free abortion from 18 to 15.

This means that girls aged between 15 and 18 would be able to access an abortion through the health services without the involvement of their parents or guardians.

After a number of specialists told newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad they believed Denmark’s minimum age for abortion should be reduced, the Conservatives have said they agree.

“My initial stance is that that we have a sexual age of consent of 15 years and that of course involves being able to get pregnant,” party health spokesperson Per Larsen said.

“And 15-year-olds also have the option of using contraception – the contraceptive pill and other things – and I therefore thing it is obvious that you should have the option of an abortion if you have an unwanted pregnancy,” he said.

Vocabulary: fri abort – free right to abortion

100 trucks to park outside Danish parliament

Around 100 trucks will drive in convoy from the Avedøre power plant just outside Copenhagen to the parliament at Christiansborg today, according to media Nordjyske.

The lorries will be parked on streets surrounding Christiansborg Palace in central Copenhagen, including Christiansborg Slotsplads, Børsgade and Slotsholmsgade.

Truck drivers are taking their vehicles into the heart of the capital to protest a new road tax on trucks from 2025, proposed by the centrist government with backing from the left-wing opposition.

Copenhagen Police have encouraged regular motorists to consider taking an alternative route.

Vocabulary: lastbiler – trucks, lorries

Another university bans staff from using TikTok

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has become the sixth higher education institute in Denmark to ask its staff to remove the TikTok app from their work devices, local media TV2 Kosmopol reports.

The University of Copenhagen, Aarhus University, Roskilde University and Copenhagen Business School are among other universities to have previously made the request.

DTU said its decision was based on a Danish Centre for Cyber Security (CFCS) recommendation to remove the app, which is owned and developed by the Chinese company ByteDance.

CFCS last month advised against TikTok on devices used by government agencies. Universities have subsequently also begun to remove the app from their devices.

Vocabulary: anbefaling – advisory, recommendation

Denmark to send 40 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine

Denmark is to send a large amount of energy hardware to Ukraine as part of an ongoing energy partnership between the two countries.

The decision comes after major Russian attacks on Ukraine last month caused considerable damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement. Danish companies Energinet, Grundfos and Copenhagen Airport have all supplied equipment.

The two countries have worked together on energy since 2014, but the war has resulted in that partnership now revolving around acute assistance, coordinated donations and short-term rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Vocabulary: udstyr – equipment, hardware

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

More Danish children born to women over 45 than teenagers, and record-low polling for the Liberals are among the headlines from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 3 April 2023 09:58 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Record-low polling for Liberals

Liberals (Venstre) recorded its lowest ever polling figures in a Voxmeter survey, Danish newswire Ritzau writes. Were an election to be held tomorrow, the party would receive just 8.8 perecnt of the vote and return 16 seats.

That would be seven fewer seats than the election held in November last year, where the party secured 13.3 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the Denmark Democrats (Danmarksdemokraterne) would receive 9.4 percent of the vote, marking the first time the party has outperformed Liberals in a Voxmeter poll.

More children in Denmark are born to women over 45 than to teenagers

In 2022, more children were born to a woman aged 45 or older than to a teenager, according to figures from Statistics Denmark reported by the Danish newspaper Berlingske.

It is the first time such a trend has occurred in the 50 years that Statistics Denmark has tracked birth data.

The number of children born to teenage mothers has fallen sharply in Denmark over the past 50 years, according to Statistics Denmark.

“The use of contraception and the spread and level of education plays a decisive role. Fewer people want to have children while they are studying, but instead, wait until they have a job,” Ryohei Mogi, a researcher in demography at the University of Southern Denmark, told the paper.

Easter weather will be a mixed bag

The long Easter weekend will begin with rain or sleet in several places on Wednesday, according to a forecast from Ritzau.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Saturday and Easter Sunday are more uncertain. The less-than-ideal weather comes after a bright and sunny start to the week for most of Denmark.

Still, Marielle Fournier, meteorologist on duty at Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, believes there is still an outside chance for sunny weather over the long weekend.

“But it (the forecast) has just changed, so it looks more like cloudy periods with rain. But it can go either way, so there is still hope for weekend sun,” she told Ritzau.

Danes see large increase in life expectancy

From 2002 to 2021, a newborn’s life expectancy in the European Union (EU) increased by 2.5 years – from 77.6 to 80.1 years.

In the same period, the life expectancy for a newborn in Denmark increased by 4.4 years – from 77.1 to 81.5 years.

Among the 34 European countries, only Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein have had a greater increase in life expectancy than Denmark in the period.

“Danes’ life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades and, therefore, more than that of most other Europeans. The development is linked to a number of factors – including generally improved public health here at home.

“At the same time, life expectancy in Denmark has not been affected to the same extent by the coronavirus pandemic as in most of Europe, which also plays a role,” Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of market and customer advice at Sampension, noted.

