Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Conservatives want to reduce minimum abortion age

The Conservative party supports reducing the age at which young women have the right to free abortion from 18 to 15.

This means that girls aged between 15 and 18 would be able to access an abortion through the health services without the involvement of their parents or guardians.

After a number of specialists told newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad they believed Denmark’s minimum age for abortion should be reduced, the Conservatives have said they agree.

“My initial stance is that that we have a sexual age of consent of 15 years and that of course involves being able to get pregnant,” party health spokesperson Per Larsen said.

“And 15-year-olds also have the option of using contraception – the contraceptive pill and other things – and I therefore thing it is obvious that you should have the option of an abortion if you have an unwanted pregnancy,” he said.

Vocabulary: fri abort – free right to abortion

100 trucks to park outside Danish parliament

Around 100 trucks will drive in convoy from the Avedøre power plant just outside Copenhagen to the parliament at Christiansborg today, according to media Nordjyske.

The lorries will be parked on streets surrounding Christiansborg Palace in central Copenhagen, including Christiansborg Slotsplads, Børsgade and Slotsholmsgade.

Truck drivers are taking their vehicles into the heart of the capital to protest a new road tax on trucks from 2025, proposed by the centrist government with backing from the left-wing opposition.

Copenhagen Police have encouraged regular motorists to consider taking an alternative route.

Vocabulary: lastbiler – trucks, lorries

Another university bans staff from using TikTok

The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has become the sixth higher education institute in Denmark to ask its staff to remove the TikTok app from their work devices, local media TV2 Kosmopol reports.

The University of Copenhagen, Aarhus University, Roskilde University and Copenhagen Business School are among other universities to have previously made the request.

DTU said its decision was based on a Danish Centre for Cyber Security (CFCS) recommendation to remove the app, which is owned and developed by the Chinese company ByteDance.

CFCS last month advised against TikTok on devices used by government agencies. Universities have subsequently also begun to remove the app from their devices.

Vocabulary: anbefaling – advisory, recommendation

Denmark to send 40 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine

Denmark is to send a large amount of energy hardware to Ukraine as part of an ongoing energy partnership between the two countries.

The decision comes after major Russian attacks on Ukraine last month caused considerable damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement. Danish companies Energinet, Grundfos and Copenhagen Airport have all supplied equipment.

The two countries have worked together on energy since 2014, but the war has resulted in that partnership now revolving around acute assistance, coordinated donations and short-term rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure.

Vocabulary: udstyr – equipment, hardware