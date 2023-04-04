Read news from:
Austria
Dubai court okays fraud-accused Briton’s extradition to Denmark

A British hedge fund trader accused of massive fraud can be extradited to face charges in Denmark, Dubai's Court of Cassation has ruled as it rejected his final appeal.

Published: 4 April 2023 11:10 CEST
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph in Dubai, 2020. Dubai has agreed to extradite Shah to Denmark. File photo: Christopher Pike/AP/Ritzau Scanpix

Sanjay Shah, who was arrested in the Emirati financial hub last June, is wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro scam to help companies fraudulently
claim Danish tax refunds.

An initial decision to reject Denmark’s extradition request was overturned in the Court of Appeal last year, prompting Shah’s appeal to the Court of
Cassation.

The court “has upheld the Dubai Court of Appeal’s ruling to grant Denmark’s request for his extradition on charges of fraud and money laundering”, Dubai
Media Office said in a statement late on Monday.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax
refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under an
extradition treaty signed last March.

No immediate comment was available from his lawyers.

Why Copenhagen police say crime is on the up in Christiania

Crime in Copenhagen’s hippie enclave of Christiania is increasing, police in the capital say following a number of drugs-related arrests.

Published: 27 March 2023 13:57 CEST
Copenhagen Police arrested three men on Saturday for selling cannabis on Pusher Street in the alternative enclave of Christiania, as they continue their efforts to stamp out the area’s former open-air cannabis market. 

According to police, 875 people were arrested for selling cannabis in the first 11 months of 2022, more than in any other year over the past four years. 

A possible explanation for the increase in arrests could be that the rewards for operating hash stands have receded, according to a police spokesperson.

“It is extremely unattractive to stand out there, and therefore a lot of new people come in who have no idea what it is all about. Many of them come from outside the catchment area, and some of them are peripherally associated with a criminal group,” Simon Hansen, head of a Copenhagen Police special unit, told newspaper Politiken.

“It’s a bit – in inverted commas – ‘easier’ for us to catch these people,” he said. 

Around half of the stalls in the street are linked to various gangs and biker gangs, such as Satudarah, Bandidos, Hells Angels and Loyal To Familia, with the rest run by people living in Christiania, the Berlingske newspaper reported earlier this month.

The trend of rising crime occurs against a background of potential housing develop in Christiania, as the enclave’s residents decide on a plan to put affordable housing in the area.

Copenhagen Police last year told news wire Ritzau that the majority of people who are arrested within Christiania come from socially underprivileged or marginalised backgrounds.

They are exploited in gang and biker circles, resulting in them in some cases operating the illicit hash market stalls, according to the police.

Conflicts between organised crime groups have reportedly become more frequently aired in the Pusher Street market.

