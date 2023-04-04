Dubai court okays fraud-accused Briton’s extradition to Denmark

Sanjay Shah, who was arrested in the Emirati financial hub last June, is wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro scam to help companies fraudulently

claim Danish tax refunds.

An initial decision to reject Denmark’s extradition request was overturned in the Court of Appeal last year, prompting Shah’s appeal to the Court of

Cassation.

The court “has upheld the Dubai Court of Appeal’s ruling to grant Denmark’s request for his extradition on charges of fraud and money laundering”, Dubai

Media Office said in a statement late on Monday.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax

refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under an

extradition treaty signed last March.

No immediate comment was available from his lawyers.