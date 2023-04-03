For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
More Danish children born to women over 45 than teenagers, and record-low polling for the Liberals are among the headlines from Denmark on Monday.
Published: 3 April 2023 09:58 CEST
Find out what's going on in Denmark, with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a newborn baby. Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Overnight outage for e-Boks system continues and kindergartens to be tested for PFAS are among the news in Denmark on Friday morning.
Published: 31 March 2023 07:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments