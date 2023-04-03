Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

More Danish children born to women over 45 than teenagers, and record-low polling for the Liberals are among the headlines from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 3 April 2023 09:58 CEST
Pictured is a newborn baby.
Find out what's going on in Denmark, with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured is a newborn baby. Photo by Aditya Romansa on Unsplash

Record-low polling for Liberals

Liberals (Venstre) recorded its lowest ever polling figures in a Voxmeter survey, Danish newswire Ritzau writes. Were an election to be held tomorrow, the party would receive just 8.8 perecnt of the vote and return 16 seats.

That would be seven fewer seats than the election held in November last year, where the party secured 13.3 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the Denmark Democrats (Danmarksdemokraterne) would receive 9.4 percent of the vote, marking the first time the party has outperformed Liberals in a Voxmeter poll.

More children in Denmark are born to women over 45 than to teenagers

In 2022, more children were born to a woman aged 45 or older than to a teenager, according to figures from Statistics Denmark reported by the Danish newspaper Berlingske.

It is the first time such a trend has occurred in the 50 years that Statistics Denmark has tracked birth data.

The number of children born to teenage mothers has fallen sharply in Denmark over the past 50 years, according to Statistics Denmark.

“The use of contraception and the spread and level of education plays a decisive role. Fewer people want to have children while they are studying, but instead, wait until they have a job,” Ryohei Mogi, a researcher in demography at the University of Southern Denmark, told the paper.

Easter weather will be a mixed bag

The long Easter weekend will begin with rain or sleet in several places on Wednesday, according to a forecast from Ritzau.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Saturday and Easter Sunday are more uncertain. The less-than-ideal weather comes after a bright and sunny start to the week for most of Denmark.

Still, Marielle Fournier, meteorologist on duty at Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, believes there is still an outside chance for sunny weather over the long weekend.

“But it (the forecast) has just changed, so it looks more like cloudy periods with rain. But it can go either way, so there is still hope for weekend sun,” she told Ritzau.

Danes see large increase in life expectancy

From 2002 to 2021, a newborn’s life expectancy in the European Union (EU) increased by 2.5 years – from 77.6 to 80.1 years.

In the same period, the life expectancy for a newborn in Denmark increased by 4.4 years – from 77.1 to 81.5 years.

Among the 34 European countries, only Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein have had a greater increase in life expectancy than Denmark in the period.

“Danes’ life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades and, therefore, more than that of most other Europeans. The development is linked to a number of factors – including generally improved public health here at home.

“At the same time, life expectancy in Denmark has not been affected to the same extent by the coronavirus pandemic as in most of Europe, which also plays a role,” Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of market and customer advice at Sampension, noted.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Overnight outage for e-Boks system continues and kindergartens to be tested for PFAS are among the news in Denmark on Friday morning.

Published: 31 March 2023 07:54 CEST
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Denmark’s e-Boks digital mail system still down on Friday morning

People in Denmark were still unable to log in to the e-Boks system on Friday morning, more than 12 hours after problems began shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening. 

“We are currently experiencing problems logging into e-Boks both via app and web. We are working hard to resolve the problem and apologise for the inconvenience,” the system said on its website.

E-Boks allows Danish residents to receive digital mail from the government and other public sector organisations.

Danish vocabulary: vi beklager ulejligheden – we apologise for the inconvenience

Major spending plan to fight social dumping 

A majority of parties have agreed a 1.3 billion kroner spending plan that is designed to tackle social dumping and other problem areas at workplaces.

The deal, termed a “working environment agreement” (arbejdsmiljøaftale), specifies social dumping as a major area of focus.

“This is an agreement of historic level. I am happy that everyone is part of it,” employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said following the conclusion of negotiations on Thursday.

Social dumping is the practice by which foreign workers are used to circumvent Danish collective bargaining agreements, saving employers money by hiring staff on wages and working conditions inferior to those set by the Danish labour model.

Some 673 million kroner of the total 1.3 billion are earmarked for prevention of social dumping.

“This is an anti social dumping effort that acts against labour crime and cheating the system. So that people who actually play by the rules get fair competition,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

Denmark to test 10 kindergartens and playgrounds for ‘forever chemical’ PFAS

Ten kindergartens and public playgrounds in the South Denmark region are to be tested for the pollutant chemical PFAS.

Five kindergartens and public playgrounds on Funen and five kindergartens and public playgrounds in Southern Jutland are to be tested for presence of the chemical, the South Denmark regional health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The locations are to be tested because the authority does not know with certainty that they are not contaminated with PFAS, the health authority said.

“I want to stress that the Region does not expect in advance that PFAS chemicals will be found in the ground in amounts that can constitute a risk to children,” Poul Erik Jensen, head of the Region’s environment board, said in the statement.

Danish vocabulary: at understrege – to stress

Danish agency received 14 reports of drones after Nord Stream explosions

Denmark’s Energy Agency received 16 reports of drone and ship activity at energy facilities on or under the sea in the weeks after the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

The information on the reports was revealed by newspaper Børsen based on an access to information request with the Energy Agency.

Drone sightings accounted for 14 of the 16 reports with the remaining two relating to ships. In the corresponding period in 2021, the agency received zero reports.

It is impossible to say whether the apparent spike in sightings represents increased activity or increased alert in the area, according to an expert.

SHOW COMMENTS