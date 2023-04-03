Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Record-low polling for Liberals

Liberals (Venstre) recorded its lowest ever polling figures in a Voxmeter survey, Danish newswire Ritzau writes. Were an election to be held tomorrow, the party would receive just 8.8 perecnt of the vote and return 16 seats.

That would be seven fewer seats than the election held in November last year, where the party secured 13.3 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the Denmark Democrats (Danmarksdemokraterne) would receive 9.4 percent of the vote, marking the first time the party has outperformed Liberals in a Voxmeter poll.

More children in Denmark are born to women over 45 than to teenagers

In 2022, more children were born to a woman aged 45 or older than to a teenager, according to figures from Statistics Denmark reported by the Danish newspaper Berlingske.

It is the first time such a trend has occurred in the 50 years that Statistics Denmark has tracked birth data.

The number of children born to teenage mothers has fallen sharply in Denmark over the past 50 years, according to Statistics Denmark.

“The use of contraception and the spread and level of education plays a decisive role. Fewer people want to have children while they are studying, but instead, wait until they have a job,” Ryohei Mogi, a researcher in demography at the University of Southern Denmark, told the paper.

Easter weather will be a mixed bag

The long Easter weekend will begin with rain or sleet in several places on Wednesday, according to a forecast from Ritzau.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Saturday and Easter Sunday are more uncertain. The less-than-ideal weather comes after a bright and sunny start to the week for most of Denmark.

Still, Marielle Fournier, meteorologist on duty at Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, believes there is still an outside chance for sunny weather over the long weekend.

“But it (the forecast) has just changed, so it looks more like cloudy periods with rain. But it can go either way, so there is still hope for weekend sun,” she told Ritzau.

Danes see large increase in life expectancy

From 2002 to 2021, a newborn’s life expectancy in the European Union (EU) increased by 2.5 years – from 77.6 to 80.1 years.

In the same period, the life expectancy for a newborn in Denmark increased by 4.4 years – from 77.1 to 81.5 years.

Among the 34 European countries, only Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein have had a greater increase in life expectancy than Denmark in the period.

“Danes’ life expectancy has increased significantly in recent decades and, therefore, more than that of most other Europeans. The development is linked to a number of factors – including generally improved public health here at home.

“At the same time, life expectancy in Denmark has not been affected to the same extent by the coronavirus pandemic as in most of Europe, which also plays a role,” Anne-Louise Lindkvist, head of market and customer advice at Sampension, noted.