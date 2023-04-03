Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

Many Danish electrical sockets on market an ‘unnecessary risk’: agency

A Danish safety authority has warned about the number of electrical sockets not in line with national product standards after spot checks found one in three lacked documentation.

Published: 3 April 2023 14:54 CEST
Many Danish electrical sockets on market an 'unnecessary risk': agency
Many Danish electrical sockets were found to lack documentation at checks on suppliers. File photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedstyrelsen) has undertaken spot checks in each of the last three years to monitor the safety of plug sockets on the market.

This year’s checks found that nearly 1 in 3 distributors or importers of sockets were unable to produce the necessary documentation showing that their product was in line with Danish standards, the agency said in a statement Monday.

To be more precise, 45 checks were undertaken of distributors or importers, and 14 of these failed to turn up the right paperwork.

“When there’s no documentation for how an electrical socket is constructed, you can’t guarantee their safety. That means you put yourself and others at unnecessary risk by using the socket in an electrical installation,” head of products Lone Brose of the Safety Technology Authority said in the statement.

Although the proportion of ‘unofficial’ sockets seems high, it represents an improvement compared to the first two years in which the authority did the checks.

In both 2020 and 2021, around 60 percent of electrical sockets were found to be without the required documentation.

“We are pleased to see a clear effect of our earlier efforts because distributors and importers should be more alert to whether the producer can document that sockets comply with Danish standards,” Brose said.

All of the 14 sockets which failed the documentation checks have since been withdrawn from the market.

Electrical sockets in Denmark must comply with the country’s national standard for the product, DS 60884-2-D1:2017. There is no European standard for sockets so Denmark, like other EU countries, has a national standard in place.

Denmark’s standards are designed to fit with Danish installation practice and safety standards, the agency notes. These include child safety features in all sockets used in homes.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Home sales in Denmark sink to lowest level since 2013

The number of home sales in Denmark fell over the last three months to the lowest level since the start of 2013, when the country was still emerging from a protracted housing slump.

Published: 20 March 2023 14:35 CET
Home sales in Denmark sink to lowest level since 2013

Only 9,931 homes were sold in the last three months of 2022, according to the latest figures from the trade body Finance Denmark, the lowest number for 39 three-month periods. At the same time prices have fallen back to the levels they were at at the end of 2020. 

“The second half of the year in particular showed a marked decline in housing transactions,” Brian Friis Helmer, economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank. “The headwind comes from higher interest rates, higher energy bills and financial uncertainty.” 

Prices of apartments fell by 7.2 percent last three months of the year compared to the same period in 2021, while prices for detached houses fell by 6.3 percent. 

Bo Sandberg, housing economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry, said that this made Denmark one of the European countries which had seen the biggest falls. 

“We are pretty much only exceeded by Sweden,” he wrote in a commentary. “The peak of the price increases, which occurred during an exceptionally favourable and historically unique period in the housing market, has now been shaved off, and prices are back at the 2020 level.”

A survey of Danish home owners carried out by Finance Denmark in February 2023 found that a slim majority of 55 per cent expected prices to remain stable over the coming 12 months, with only 20 percent expected prices to drop more than 1 percent. 

This compared to 30 percent who expected a drop of more than 1 percent a year ago. 

Only 2.9 percent of home owners expected a fall of more than 5 percent, while 13 percent expected prices to rise over the next year, with 4.5 percent expecting a rise of more than 5 percent. 

“Energy prices have fallen significantly in recent months, and consumer prices are not rising as quickly as in the past. At the same time, more people have probably got used to the higher level of interest rates,” Ane Arnth Jensen, deputy managing director of Finance Denmark, said in a press statement.

“This may be part of the explanation for the fact that the Danes expect the future to be a little brighter, and many expect a calmer housing market in the coming year. But whether that will happen, only time will tell.”

SHOW COMMENTS