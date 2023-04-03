Denmark to send 40 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine

The decision comes after major Russian attacks on Ukraine last month caused considerable damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement.

Energy Minister Lars Aagaard subsequently agreed long and short term assistance with Ukrainian counterpart German Galushchenko, according to the statement.

The equipment will be used to restore electricity, heating and water infrastructure in Ukraine.

Danish companies Energinet, Grundfos and Copenhagen Airport have all supplied equipment.

Both new and old hardware was requested by the Ukrainian authorities since used equipment can often be sourced more quickly.

“I am proud that Danish companies and infrastructure providers have sent equipment that will help hard-tested Ukrainian members of the public with something as basic as access to water and electricity,” Aagaard said.

The two countries have worked together on energy since 2014, but the war has resulted in that partnership now revolving around acute assistance, coordinated donations and short-term rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure, the Energy Agency said.

“It’s hugely positive that Danish experience with green energy conversion and technical expertise can be used in Ukraine. We will of course deliver it and we look forward to a partnership going forward,” Aagaard said.