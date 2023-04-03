Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Denmark to send 40 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine

Denmark is to send a large amount of energy hardware to Ukraine as part of an ongoing energy partnership between the two countries, the Danish Energy Agency has announced.

Published: 3 April 2023 16:24 CEST
Denmark to send 40 tonnes of energy equipment to Ukraine
Danish businesses and infrastructure operators have sent 40 tonnes of equipment to Ukraine. Photo;: Beredskabsstyrelsen

The decision comes after major Russian attacks on Ukraine last month caused considerable damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement.

Energy Minister Lars Aagaard subsequently agreed long and short term assistance with Ukrainian counterpart German Galushchenko, according to the statement.

The equipment will be used to restore electricity, heating and water infrastructure in Ukraine.

Danish companies Energinet, Grundfos and Copenhagen Airport have all supplied equipment.

Both new and old hardware was requested by the Ukrainian authorities since used equipment can often be sourced more quickly.

“I am proud that Danish companies and infrastructure providers have sent equipment that will help hard-tested Ukrainian members of the public with something as basic as access to water and electricity,” Aagaard said.

The two countries have worked together on energy since 2014, but the war has resulted in that partnership now revolving around acute assistance, coordinated donations and short-term rebuilding of Ukrainian infrastructure, the Energy Agency said.

“It’s hugely positive that Danish experience with green energy conversion and technical expertise can be used in Ukraine. We will of course deliver it and we look forward to a partnership going forward,” Aagaard said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Denmark announces seven-billion kroner Ukraine fund

A majority in the Danish parliament has approved a new fund to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion.

Published: 15 March 2023 11:51 CET
Denmark announces seven-billion kroner Ukraine fund

The fund, which consists of seven billion kroner (€940 million), will be targeted at Danish military, civilian and commercial assistance to Ukraine, according to the Nordic country’s finance ministry.

“Last year, we came together in a historic national compromise on Danish security policies. That was necessary in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement.

“With today’s agreement we give some seven million additional kroner to the efforts in Ukraine, and this will happen on a fully economically responsible basis,” he added.

All of parliament’s parties with the exception of the left-wing Red Green Alliance and Alternative parties voted for the fund.

Some 5.4 billion of the total 7 billion kroner will be spent on military assistance to Ukraine, with 1.2 billion kroner on civilian needs and 400 million to support businesses.

Part of the spending is funded by Denmark’s international development budget, while over 5 billion comes from spending an increased portion of the national GDP on the 2023 budget, news wire Ritzau states.

The money is designed to “retain a high level for military support” and “make a genuine difference for the Ukrainians,” acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

“Their fight is our fight,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS