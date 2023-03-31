Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Denmark’s e-Boks digital mail system still down on Friday morning

People in Denmark were still unable to log in to the e-Boks system on Friday morning, more than 12 hours after problems began shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.

“We are currently experiencing problems logging into e-Boks both via app and web. We are working hard to resolve the problem and apologise for the inconvenience,” the system said on its website.

E-Boks allows Danish residents to receive digital mail from the government and other public sector organisations.

Danish vocabulary: vi beklager ulejligheden – we apologise for the inconvenience

Major spending plan to fight social dumping

A majority of parties have agreed a 1.3 billion kroner spending plan that is designed to tackle social dumping and other problem areas at workplaces.

The deal, termed a “working environment agreement” (arbejdsmiljøaftale), specifies social dumping as a major area of focus.

“This is an agreement of historic level. I am happy that everyone is part of it,” employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said following the conclusion of negotiations on Thursday.

Social dumping is the practice by which foreign workers are used to circumvent Danish collective bargaining agreements, saving employers money by hiring staff on wages and working conditions inferior to those set by the Danish labour model.

Some 673 million kroner of the total 1.3 billion are earmarked for prevention of social dumping.

“This is an anti social dumping effort that acts against labour crime and cheating the system. So that people who actually play by the rules get fair competition,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

Denmark to test 10 kindergartens and playgrounds for ‘forever chemical’ PFAS

Ten kindergartens and public playgrounds in the South Denmark region are to be tested for the pollutant chemical PFAS.

Five kindergartens and public playgrounds on Funen and five kindergartens and public playgrounds in Southern Jutland are to be tested for presence of the chemical, the South Denmark regional health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The locations are to be tested because the authority does not know with certainty that they are not contaminated with PFAS, the health authority said.

“I want to stress that the Region does not expect in advance that PFAS chemicals will be found in the ground in amounts that can constitute a risk to children,” Poul Erik Jensen, head of the Region’s environment board, said in the statement.

Danish vocabulary: at understrege – to stress

Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark has recovered a cylindrical object spotted near the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency announced Wednesday, adding it was a “smoke buoy”.

The energy agency said in a statement that the object had been recovered at a depth of 73 metres and that a “representative of the owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage.”

According to the agency, the recovery was completed on March 28th.

Danish vocabulary: en røgbøje – a smoke buoy