For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Overnight outage for e-Boks system continues and kindergartens to be tested for PFAS are among the news in Denmark on Friday morning.
Published: 31 March 2023 07:54 CEST
The E-boks log-in screen on a phone. The system was down on Thursday, 30th March. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Object recovered near Nord Stream pipeline, Field’s shooter charged, possible ban on biker gang and other news from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 30 March 2023 08:03 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments