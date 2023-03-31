Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday

Overnight outage for e-Boks system continues and kindergartens to be tested for PFAS are among the news in Denmark on Friday morning.

Published: 31 March 2023 07:54 CEST
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
The E-boks log-in screen on a phone. The system was down on Thursday, 30th March. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s e-Boks digital mail system still down on Friday morning

People in Denmark were still unable to log in to the e-Boks system on Friday morning, more than 12 hours after problems began shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening. 

“We are currently experiencing problems logging into e-Boks both via app and web. We are working hard to resolve the problem and apologise for the inconvenience,” the system said on its website.

E-Boks allows Danish residents to receive digital mail from the government and other public sector organisations.

Danish vocabulary: vi beklager ulejligheden – we apologise for the inconvenience

Major spending plan to fight social dumping 

A majority of parties have agreed a 1.3 billion kroner spending plan that is designed to tackle social dumping and other problem areas at workplaces.

The deal, termed a “working environment agreement” (arbejdsmiljøaftale), specifies social dumping as a major area of focus.

“This is an agreement of historic level. I am happy that everyone is part of it,” employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said following the conclusion of negotiations on Thursday.

Social dumping is the practice by which foreign workers are used to circumvent Danish collective bargaining agreements, saving employers money by hiring staff on wages and working conditions inferior to those set by the Danish labour model.

Some 673 million kroner of the total 1.3 billion are earmarked for prevention of social dumping.

“This is an anti social dumping effort that acts against labour crime and cheating the system. So that people who actually play by the rules get fair competition,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

Denmark to test 10 kindergartens and playgrounds for ‘forever chemical’ PFAS

Ten kindergartens and public playgrounds in the South Denmark region are to be tested for the pollutant chemical PFAS.

Five kindergartens and public playgrounds on Funen and five kindergartens and public playgrounds in Southern Jutland are to be tested for presence of the chemical, the South Denmark regional health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The locations are to be tested because the authority does not know with certainty that they are not contaminated with PFAS, the health authority said.

“I want to stress that the Region does not expect in advance that PFAS chemicals will be found in the ground in amounts that can constitute a risk to children,” Poul Erik Jensen, head of the Region’s environment board, said in the statement.

Danish vocabulary: at understrege – to stress

Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark has recovered a cylindrical object spotted near the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency announced Wednesday, adding it was a “smoke buoy”.

The energy agency said in a statement that the object had been recovered at a depth of 73 metres and that a “representative of the owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage.”

According to the agency, the recovery was completed on March 28th.

Danish vocabulary: en røgbøje – a smoke buoy

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Object recovered near Nord Stream pipeline, Field’s shooter charged, possible ban on biker gang and other news from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 30 March 2023 08:03 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark has recovered a cylindrical object spotted near the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency said yesterday, adding it was a “smoke buoy”.

The agency said in a statement that the object had been recovered at a depth of 73 metres and that a “representative of the owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage”, news wire AFP reports.

According to the energy agency, the recovery was completed on March 28th.

“Investigations indicate that the object is an empty maritime smoke buoy, which is used for visual marking,” it said in a statement, adding that “the object does not pose a safety risk.”

Danish vocabulary: at bjærge — to salvage

Suspect in Field’s shooting charged with murder

A man suspected of killing three people in the Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen last July has been charged with murder and attempted murder, the prosecution service said on Wednesday.

“The 23-year-old man is accused of killing three people, a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man”, it said in a statement.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, has also been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder.

Arrested outside Field’s just after the July 3rd shooting, the man, who has a history of mental health illness, has been detained in a closed psychiatric ward.

Investigators believe the attack was planned, Danish media have reported.

Danish vocabulary: anklagemyndighed — public prosecutor

Justice ministry considers ban on biker gang

The Ministry of Justice is weighing its options over a potential ban on the biker gang Satudarah, broadcaster DR reports.

The biker group is linked with organised crime and is a rival to other groups including Hells Angels and Bandidos.

“They constitute a serious danger and serious threat to society and to Danes. We will therefore use all imaginable resources we can within the rules of the constitution,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told DR.

Denmark’s constitution protects the right to public gathering, but the country’s laws allow the police to order criminal groups to be dissolved. The law was used against the Loyal to Familia gang in Copenhagen in 2021.

The municipality in West Jutland city Esbjerg this week used a different law to ban Satudarah from using a specified address in the town as a clubhouse.

Danish vocabulary: rockere — biker gang members

Copenhagen Zoo hopes to ignite panda romance

Copenhagen Zoo has begun a new strategy to encourage mating — giving the prospective couple more time to get to know each other.

The Danish capital’s zoo decided to put the bears in the same enclosure a month earlier than usual so they can get acquainted while temperatures remain cooler, so they don’t bicker when the mating season begins.

“This year’s panda date is under way,” the zoo wrote on its website.

The zoo also published images showing the pandas keeping a respectful distance and mostly glaring at each other, showing “there’s not exactly love in the air (yet).”

On loan from China for 15 years, Mao Sun and Xing Er arrived in Copenhagen in spring 2019 and since then all attempts to breed have been unsuccessful.

“We are trying an approach that has been successful with our polar bears and brown bears, we are putting them together now, even though Mao Sun will not be ready for several weeks,” veterinarian Mads Frost Bertelsen said in a statement reported by AFP.

Danish vocabulary: at parre sig — to mate

SHOW COMMENTS