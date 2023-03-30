Read news from:
NORD STREAM

Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark has recovered a cylindrical object spotted near the sabotaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency announced Wednesday, adding it was a "smoke buoy".

Published: 30 March 2023 08:38 CEST
Denmark recovers object near sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline
An empty maritime smoke buoy found close to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, March 29th 2023. Photo: Danish Ministry Of Defence/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The energy agency said in a statement that the object had been recovered at a depth of 73 metres and that a “representative of the owner, Nord
Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage.”

According to the agency, the recovery was completed on March 28th.

“Investigations indicate that the object is an empty maritime smoke buoy, which is used for visual marking,” it said in a statement, adding that “the
object does not pose a safety risk.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed experts believe that it could be a signal antenna to activate an explosive in that part of the pipeline.

Nearly six months after the explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, it is still a mystery who was responsible for the underwater
sabotage, despite criminal investigations in the countries bordering the damaged part of the pipeline — Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

Russian energy giant Gazprom holds a majority stake in the twin pipelines, with the rest owned by German, Dutch and French companies.

German prosecutors said earlier this month that, in January, investigators searched a ship suspected of having transported explosives used in the blasts.

Confirmation of the searches came after the New York Times reported that US officials had seen new intelligence indicating that a “pro-Ukrainian group”
was responsible for the sabotage.

The Ukrainian government denied involvement in the action, while the Kremlin rejected the Times report as a “diversion”.

NORD STREAM

Denmark invites Nord Stream owner to recover mystery object

Denmark has invited the Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to help recover a mystery object that was spotted near the pipeline, six months after sections were sabotaged.

Published: 24 March 2023 11:51 CET
German, Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating the undersea explosions that sparked four leaks on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the
Baltic Sea in September, seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Danish energy agency released a photo late Thursday of the cylindrical object standing near the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at the bottom of the sea.

The agency said it is “possible” that the object is a maritime smoke buoy, 40 centimetres tall and 10 cm wide, and that it “does not pose an immediate safety risk”.

“With a view to further clarifying the nature of the object, Danish authorities have decided to salvage the object with assistance from the Danish
Defence,” it said in a statement.

The agency added that it was still waiting for a response from the pipeline’s owner before starting the recovery operation.

