Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Wednesday
Støjberg attacks Rasmussen for relaxing tough migration laws, Danish IT company declared bankrupt, 'no quick fix' for cancer waiting lists, and record number of foreigners came to work in Denmark in 2022. Here's some of the morning's news from Denmark.
Published: 29 March 2023 08:07 CEST
Inger Støjberg speaking in the Danish parliament on Tuesday. Photo: Mads Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish ship sailed near Russian ships before Nord Stream blast, Danish Health Authority orders cancer review, Danish artist launches epic troll hunt, and Denmark third in Europe on patent applications per head. Here's some of the news on Tuesday.
Published: 28 March 2023 08:21 CEST
