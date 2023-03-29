KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in April 2023?

New work permit rules take effect

A government bill which permanently changed the minimum wage criteria in a key work permit scheme, the Pay Limit Scheme, was voted through in March, and takes effect on April 1st.

A lower minimum wage on this scheme means that companies may be able to hire skilled foreign staff from outside the EU on lower annual salaries than under the old version of the scheme.

This potentially means newer graduates or people in lower-paid sectors could qualify for a work permit in Denmark under the scheme.

It’s not the only change to work permit rules effective from April, because the bill also gave updates to several other work permit schemes, designed to attract more skilled foreign labour to Denmark. You can read about them in more detail in this article.

Extended deadline for post-Brexit residency applications

The government announced in March that British nationals, who had missed a previous deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status, will now have until the end of 2023 to apply or resubmit their late application.

After the UK left the EU, Britons resident in Denmark before the end of 2020 were required to apply to extend their residence status in Denmark and receive a Danish residence card under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

A significant number of British residents – at least 350, according to official figures released at the beginning of this year – did not apply before the original deadline of December 31st, 2021.

There were major administrative issues with the original process, and the government eventually decided to extend its deadline to the end of this year. This means people who applied after the original deadline and whose applications were subsequently not processed can reapply. People who never submitted an application by the original deadline can also now do so.

The deadline extension requires a legal amendment which will be to parliament procedure “as soon as possible”, the immigration ministry has said.

It’s not clear whether authorities will begin accepting applications again in April, but people affected can monitor the website of the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the agency which processes the applications. We will also report all updates on our website.

Tax rebates to be paid out

Denmark’s tax authority SKAT opened access to annual tax returns on March 13th.

Annual tax returns (årsopgørelser) in Denmark cover calendar years. They are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year.

The returns account for income over the preceding tax year as well as deductions and taxes paid.

Normally, around three in four people receive money back from the tax authorities once the return is finalised. The amount paid back varies and depends on individual circumstances.

Rebates from the tax system will be automatically paid back in 2023 from April 14th onwards, so if you have already logged in and completed your annual return (or do it soon) you could receive any money due in April. In some cases, it may take longer for the tax authority to pay out rebates.

Tivoli Gardens opens for its spring/summer season

It still feels like winter in Denmark at the end of March and beginning of April, but this doesn’t stop major Copenhagen attraction Tivoli from reopening for its spring and summer season.

Tivoli officially reopens its doors on Friday March 31st and the season lasts until September 24th. There’s a special Easter theme, complete with lambs, from March 31st to April 10th.

Easter holidays

While we’re on the subject of Easter, the school Easter break starts on Friday March 31st for most schools (although this can vary locally, depending on when the municipality decides to place the school holiday).

“Easter week” is the week commencing April 3rd, with Palm Sunday, technically a public holiday, falling on Sunday April 2nd. The remaining Easter public holidays fall at the end of the week: Maundy Thursday on April 6th, Good Friday on April 7th, Easter Sunday on April 9th and Easter Monday on April 10th.

Some people will have the entire week off to match up with schools, but even those who don’t will enjoy a five-day break from work from April 6th-10th (unless their job requires them to work holidays).

Switch to summer tyres (if the weather isn’t freezing)

Alternating between winter and summer tyres is not a legal requirement in Denmark, but is broadly recommended, including by FDM, the Danish membership organisation for motorists.

Neighbouring Sweden, Norway and Germany – where many Danish residents head on skiing and other holidays during the colder months – all have rules requiring winter tyres and the practice is common in Denmark, not least for those who may need to take their cars over the border.

Most people switch back to summer tyres at Easter, which this year falls on April 9th, with the ‘Easter holidays’ being the week leading up to this (plus Easter Monday on the 10th).

March’s weather has shown scant signs of the approaching spring, so it’s worth checking upcoming forecasts if you want to switch to summer tyres this Easter.

More about the practice of using winter and summer tyres in Denmark can be found in this article.