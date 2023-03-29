For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in April 2023?
New work permit rules come into force, Easter holidays and tax rebates. Here are the key changes and calendar events in Denmark this April.
Published: 29 March 2023 11:38 CEST
Lambs pictured in Denmark at Easter in 2019. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in March 2023?
The release of the annual tax return, cheaper electricity and a switch to summertime. Here's what to look out for in Denmark this March.
Published: 28 February 2023 17:47 CET
