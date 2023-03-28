For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish ship sailed near Russian ships before Nord Stream blast, Danish Health Authority orders cancer review, Danish artist launches epic troll hunt, and Denmark third in Europe on patent applications per head. Here's some of the news on Tuesday.
Published: 28 March 2023 08:21 CEST
Aarhus University Hospital has not been reporting many cancer cases where treatment is not given within the two week limit. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
Copenhagen bin men pause strike, three seized in Christiania 'Pusher Street', Denmark and Germany announce hydrogen pipeline, and Danish flight route to reopen with state backing. Here's some of the news on Monday.
Published: 27 March 2023 07:21 CEST
