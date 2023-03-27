Read news from:
Why Copenhagen police say crime is on the up in Christiania

Crime in Copenhagen’s hippie enclave of Christiania is increasing, police in the capital say following a number of drugs-related arrests.

Published: 27 March 2023 13:57 CEST
Christiania has seen a recent increase in arrests. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen Police arrested three men on Saturday for selling cannabis on Pusher Street in the alternative enclave of Christiania, as they continue their efforts to stamp out the area’s former open-air cannabis market. 

According to police, 875 people were arrested for selling cannabis in the first 11 months of 2022, more than in any other year over the past four years. 

A possible explanation for the increase in arrests could be that the rewards for operating hash stands have receded, according to a police spokesperson.

“It is extremely unattractive to stand out there, and therefore a lot of new people come in who have no idea what it is all about. Many of them come from outside the catchment area, and some of them are peripherally associated with a criminal group,” Simon Hansen, head of a Copenhagen Police special unit, told newspaper Politiken.

“It’s a bit – in inverted commas – ‘easier’ for us to catch these people,” he said. 

Around half of the stalls in the street are linked to various gangs and biker gangs, such as Satudarah, Bandidos, Hells Angels and Loyal To Familia, with the rest run by people living in Christiania, the Berlingske newspaper reported earlier this month.

The trend of rising crime occurs against a background of potential housing develop in Christiania, as the enclave’s residents decide on a plan to put affordable housing in the area.

Copenhagen Police last year told news wire Ritzau that the majority of people who are arrested within Christiania come from socially underprivileged or marginalised backgrounds.

They are exploited in gang and biker circles, resulting in them in some cases operating the illicit hash market stalls, according to the police.

Conflicts between organised crime groups have reportedly become more frequently aired in the Pusher Street market.

Copenhagen bin collectors restart work after week-long strike 

Refuse collectors in Copenhagen returned to work on Monday after a week-long strike.

Published: 27 March 2023 09:57 CEST
Waste collectors in Copenhagen went on strike throughout last week but have now resumed work in the hope of restarting negotiations with their future employer Amager Ressourcecenter (ARC), news wire Ritzau reports.

“A meeting was proposed on ARC’s side this morning so we have the chance to start a dialogue. That’s been missing for two years so we really want to hear what they have to say,” Ulrik Blessing, a spokesperson for the refuse collectors, said.

“Now we are extending a hand. We hope this will be well received by our employer and will lead to new negotiations,” Blessing also told the B.T. newspaper at 5.45am, adding that they would be “back at work in about an hour”. 

Garbage collectors have been on strike since Monday last week over working hours and other conditions at ARC, who will take over management of garbage collection in Copenhagen on May 1st. 

Public-owned ARC is set to become the collectors’ employer as Copenhagen Municipality takes over refuse collection businesses in the city from private subcontractors.

In a statement, ARC said that negotiations over working hours were resumed at a meeting at 7:30am on Monday.

“In that dialogue, it remains crucial for ARC that we ensure refuse staff the necessary time to fulfil their duties in line with safety needs         so that the pace of work is not unnecessarily forced,” ARC head of waste collection Helena Hasselsteen Nielsen said.

Part of the dispute is reported to be related to the timing of shifts and the view of the waste collectors that the model ARC intends to impose would leave them on the roads during rush hours.

Fines were handed down to the striking workers by the Danish Labour Court (Ardejdsretten) on Thursday last week. The court can fine workers for striking if the strike has not been officially sanctioned by their trade union and is thereby in breach of collective bargaining agreements.

