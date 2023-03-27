Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Denmark’s Billund Airport reopens direct route to Brussels

A direct connection, suspended since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, will again directly link Belgian capital Brussels and Billund Airport in central Jutland.

Published: 27 March 2023 15:46 CEST
Denmark’s Billund Airport reopens direct route to Brussels
A file photo of Brussels Airlines planes on the tarmac at Zaventem International Airport near Brussels. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The new route, operated by Brussels Airlines, was officially opened on Sunday, Billund Airport said in a press release.

“Politicians, public officials, families and tourists” will benefit from “a direct connection or onward travel from the Brussels network,” the airport said.

The route was suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has since been on standby.

“That Brussels Airlines is back on the platform symbolises that there is political and commercial growth in West Denmark,” Billund Airport’s director for route development, communication and marketing Jesper Klausholm said in the statement.

“The route is important for businesses, EU politicians, officials from West Denmark and family relations, but also for people looking for a city break,” he said.

Belgian Ambassador to Denmark Michiel Maertens said the route “brings Belgium closer to the Danes who live in Jutland, both with regard to business, but also pleasure.”

“It’s also good news for the Belgians who want to explore Denmark outside of Copenhagen,” he said.

An online search shows the Billund-Brussels service with Brussels Airlines operating six days per week in April, with Saturday the only day without a departure.

The Brussels route becomes Billund’s fourth direct connection to hubs that form the Lufthansa Group of networked airports, according to Billund Airport.

A new connection to Austrian capital Vienna, to open through Austrian Airlines on April 5th, will mean all five of those airports – Brussels, Vienna, Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich – will have direct connections to Billund.

READ ALSO: Danish domestic flight to reopen after airport gets state backing

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Everything about travelling to, from or around Denmark this Easter

Whether you're driving to the in-laws in northern Jutland, taking the train, or flying to your family elsewhere in the world, here's everything we know about travel to, from, or around Denmark this Easter.

Published: 27 March 2023 17:25 CEST
Everything about travelling to, from or around Denmark this Easter

Track work between Copenhagen and Odense 

From 11pm on Maundy Thursday (April 6th) till midnight on Easter Sunday (April 9th) there are replacement buses on the line between Copenhagen and Odense, as Denmark’s track operator Banedanmark carries out renovation work on the tracks. 

Express InterCity trains between Copenhagen and Aalborg and Esbjerg will also no longer stop in Valby, Ny Ellebjerg or Køge Nord from March 31st until April 10th.

From Easter Monday until April 29th, the InterCity InterCityLyn+ to Aarhus is suspended, with travellers instead advised to take the PendlerLyn during rush hour. 

You can find the details of the disruptions between Copenhagen and Slagelse here, and between Slagelse and Odense here

Check your journey on DSB’s Rejseplaner web app for the latest information. 

Roads 

The Danish Road Directorate warned in its Easter traffic forecast of heavy traffic on Friday March 31st, particularly during the evening rush hour, when normal commuting traffic in and out of Copenhagen will be made even worse by people travelling to visit relatives over Easter.

Traffic is also expected to be heavier than usual on Saturday April 1st, Wednesday April 5th, and Thursday, April 6th.

The directorate expects return trips to Copenhagen after Easter Sunday on April 10th to be spread over several days, reducing the risk of traffic problems.  

It expects particularly heavy traffic on the E20 between Copenhagen, Odense and Esbjerg on the Jutland coast, and also on the E45 between Kolding and the German border at Padborg.

The coastal roads where many Danes have summer houses are also likely to be affected, with the directorate warning of traffic on national road 11 on the west coast of Jutland between Ribe and Ringkøbing, national road 16 between Hillerød on the outskirts of Copenhagen and northern Zealand, and national road 21 between Copenhagen and the Sjællands Odde peninsular in northwest Zealand. 

Here are the roads where heavy traffic is expected. 

Source: Danish Roads Directorate

Air 

While there are no strikes planned at Danish airports or among staff at the airlines servicing them, anyone flying to Spain, Germany, Italy, or the UK’s Heathrow airport should check to make sure that their flight is not going to be disrupted. 

Between now and April 13th, ground services and cargo handling unions in Spain working for Swissport are mounting 24-hour walkouts every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. 

This will impact most Spanish airports, including Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat, Reus, Alicante, Valencia, Murcia, Málaga, Almería, Salamanca, Valladolid, Burgos, Logroño, Zaragoza, Huesca, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife Sur airports. It is not yet clear which flights will be affected. 

The German transport unions Ver.di and EVG mounted a 24-hour mega strike on March 27th and have threatened further strikes around Easter if they do not get a better pay offer from transport operators. 

Those flying to Italy should keep in mind that air traffic controllers working for the company Enav are planning to strike from 1pm to 5pm on April 2nd. 

READ ALSO: Calendar of the transport strikes expected in Italy this spring

Finally, 1,400 security guards at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport plan to hold rolling strikes for 10 days from March 31st until April 9th, threatening “huge disruption and delays… throughout Easter.”

Heathrow’s management have said that they aim to keep the airport “open and operational despite unnecessary threats of strike action by Unite”.

SHOW COMMENTS