Denmark’s Billund Airport reopens direct route to Brussels

The new route, operated by Brussels Airlines, was officially opened on Sunday, Billund Airport said in a press release.

“Politicians, public officials, families and tourists” will benefit from “a direct connection or onward travel from the Brussels network,” the airport said.

The route was suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has since been on standby.

“That Brussels Airlines is back on the platform symbolises that there is political and commercial growth in West Denmark,” Billund Airport’s director for route development, communication and marketing Jesper Klausholm said in the statement.

“The route is important for businesses, EU politicians, officials from West Denmark and family relations, but also for people looking for a city break,” he said.

Belgian Ambassador to Denmark Michiel Maertens said the route “brings Belgium closer to the Danes who live in Jutland, both with regard to business, but also pleasure.”

“It’s also good news for the Belgians who want to explore Denmark outside of Copenhagen,” he said.

An online search shows the Billund-Brussels service with Brussels Airlines operating six days per week in April, with Saturday the only day without a departure.

The Brussels route becomes Billund’s fourth direct connection to hubs that form the Lufthansa Group of networked airports, according to Billund Airport.

A new connection to Austrian capital Vienna, to open through Austrian Airlines on April 5th, will mean all five of those airports – Brussels, Vienna, Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich – will have direct connections to Billund.

