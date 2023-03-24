For members
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
How many Danish citizenship applications are rejected each year?
This week the Danish government announced it would ask those people applying for citizenship for the third or subsequent time after previous rejections, to pay additional fees. We take a look at just how many citizenship applications are rejected each year.
Published: 24 March 2023 18:21 CET
A citizenship day at Christiansborg, Copenhagen on Sunday 22nd May 2022. There were 733 rejected citizenship applications in 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
DANISH CITIZENSHIP
Denmark to introduce new fee for repeated citizenship applications
The Danish government will ask persons applying for citizenship for the third or subsequent time after previous rejections to pay additional fees, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has announced.
Published: 23 March 2023 14:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments