DANISH CITIZENSHIP

How many Danish citizenship applications are rejected each year?

This week the Danish government announced it would ask those people applying for citizenship for the third or subsequent time after previous rejections, to pay additional fees. We take a look at just how many citizenship applications are rejected each year.

Published: 24 March 2023 18:21 CET
A citizenship day at Christiansborg, Copenhagen
A citizenship day at Christiansborg, Copenhagen on Sunday 22nd May 2022. There were 733 rejected citizenship applications in 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Under Danish law, citizenship can only be granted to foreign nationals by legal nationalisation, so applications must be voted for by a parliamentary majority.

Accepted applications are processed by bills put in front of parliament twice a year, in April and in October.

Since updated citizenship rules introduced in 2021, the bills are now organised according to the nationality of applicants, rather than the previous practice of listing them alphabetically.

Therefore, the figures from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration below, show rejected citizenship applications, divided into the country categories: “Menap’ countries [Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan ed.] plus Turkey; stateless;  other non-Western countries; Western countries.

There are a number of reasons a Danish citizenship application can be rejected, including criteria related to residency, language, criminal records and financial self-sufficiency. A Danish citizenship test must also be passed before applying.

These figures were last updated on 14th March 2023.

Source: Ministry of Immigration and Integration

The number of rejected applications has noticeably decreased over the last two years and peaked between 2017 and 2020.

The highest amount of rejections came in 2018 when 62 percent of applications were rejected. The lowest amount of applications rejected was last year but it was also the year with the lowest number of applications.

This is when the new citizenship rules had come into affect, which as well as listing applicants according to nationality, also clamped down on those who have broken Danish laws. The new rules included asking applicants about “Danish values” in five extra questions on the citizenship test and the need for applicants to have been in full time work or self-employment for three and a half of the last four years.

The table below is the number of citizenship applications each year, broken into country categories. 

It is those applying for citizenship from the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey that face the most rejections each year. 

The fee for applying for citizenship is currently 4,000 kroner. When a person submits an application, they can apply again at no extra cost should their application not be successful under the existing rules.

Now a third or subsequent application by the same person will incur an additional fee, the immigration ministry said in a statement.

The objective of this is to “prevent applicants who receive a rejection from uncritically reapplying in cases with no outlook towards a different result, thereby risking increased processing times for naturalisation cases”, the immigration ministry statement reads.

A law change would be required to implement the new fee for repeated citizenship applications. The government said it expects to table a bill in the next parliamentary year, which commences in October.

Because the coalition government has a parliamentary majority, any bill it tables has a high chance of being adopted.

No decision has yet been made on either the amount of the additional fee, or on the reduction for young people who were born or grew up in Denmark.

DANISH CITIZENSHIP

Denmark to introduce new fee for repeated citizenship applications

The Danish government will ask persons applying for citizenship for the third or subsequent time after previous rejections to pay additional fees, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has announced.

Published: 23 March 2023 14:57 CET
Denmark to introduce new fee for repeated citizenship applications

Under current rules, a person whose application for citizenship is rejected can apply again in future without paying an additional fee.

The government has decided to change this so that a third or subsequent application by the same person will incur an additional fee, the immigration ministry said in a statement.

The fee for applying for citizenship is currently 4,000 kroner. When a person submits an application, they can apply again at no extra cost should their application not be successful under the existing rules.

There are a number of reasons a Danish citizenship application can be rejected, including criteria related to residency, language, criminal records and financial self-sufficiency. A Danish citizenship test must also be passed before applying.

The government says it does not intend to impose an additional fee for a second application, but that an extra cost would apply to further applications after this.

The objective of this is to “prevent applicants who receive a rejection from uncritically reapplying in cases with no outlook towards a different result, thereby risking increased processing times for naturalisation cases”, the immigration ministry statement reads.

“The ministry has seen numerous examples of an applicant applying several times and receiving a rejection every single time. The government does not question the right to apply, but there is no use in being allowed to apply again and again without having to pay a fee,” Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in the statement.

“I think it is entirely fair to say that if you want to apply for the third, fourth or fifth time, you must pay at the checkout,” he continued.

“At the same time, I think it is fair enough that you can reapply a single time without paying a new fee, for example if there was just a single thing that has prevented someone from becoming a Danish citizen,” he said.

In addition to new fees for third or subsequent applications, the government wants to reduce the application fee for young people who were born or grew up in Denmark.

The European Convention on Nationality requires that young people born and raised in Denmark should have an easier path to citizenship, the ministry statement notes.

“In Denmark, we have generally strict rules when it comes to acquiring citizenship. And that’s how it should be. But when it comes to young people who were born and raised here, we have special obligations under the Convention on Nationality and I therefore think it is appropriate to reduce the fee for this group,” Bek said.

The existing fee for applying for citizenship in Denmark far outstrips the equivalent in neighbouring Sweden, where it costs 1,500 Swedish kronor to apply. In Norway, the fee is 6,500 Norwegian kroner if you are over 18 years old, but lower for citizens of other Nordic countries and people aged under 18.

A law change would be required to implement the new fee for repeated citizenship applications. The government said it expects to table a bill in the next parliamentary year, which commences in October.

Because the coalition government has a parliamentary majority, any bill it tables has a high chance of being adopted.

No decision has yet been made on either the amount of the additional fee, or on the reduction for young people who were born or grew up in Denmark.

