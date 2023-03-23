Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to return to public duty on 83rd birthday

The Queen’s return to public duty on her birthday was announced in a palace statement on Thursday.

“On this occasion, Her Majesty and The Royal Family will appear on the balconies at Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg at 12pm,” the palace said.

“It is expected that The Queen will resume her duties as the country’s sovereign the same day after her successful back operation in February,” it continued.

“The Queen’s physical rehabilitation is going well, but there will continue to be a number of major tasks that The Queen cannot carry out as planned in the coming months. Information about this will be shared on an ongoing basis,” it said.

Crown Prince Frederik has stood in for the Queen on official duties during her absence.

To mark the Queen’s birthday, the Danish Royal Life Guard regiment will be in red gala uniforms and spectators will be able to watch a grand changing of the guard in front of the palace at royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen at 11:50am.

It is five years since the Queen last marked her birthday by greeting the public from the Amalienborg balcony, an otherwise regular tradition. The custom has in recent years been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Queen was at Marselisborg in Aarhus in 2022.

The 82-year-old, Europe’s longest reigning monarch, underwent a “major” back operation last month at Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

The exact nature of the operation has not been specified. The Queen underwent a lumbar canal operation 20 years ago.

The Queen, who was widowed in 2018, is extremely popular in Denmark. More than 80 percent of Danes say they support the monarchy, with thousands turning out to celebrate her 50th jubilee last year.