Six useful products I discovered in Denmark
Denmark is well known for its tradition for high quality design, but which products make a difference to everyday life?
Published: 22 March 2023 17:52 CET
A simple sticker can stop your letter box from overflowing. File photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Danish bank Coop refuses to open accounts for non-Danish speakers
Coop Bank has refused customers purely on the basis that they cannot speak Danish, according to a media report in Denmark.
Published: 6 March 2023 11:15 CET
The sticker is not enough you need to register at their website to stop receiving the “reklamer”. It is usually teens that deliver so if you are on their list you will get them. Also you are not required to a sticker on, but it will help the person delivering a lot.